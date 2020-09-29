Kokilaben Creates Fun Challenge In Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 New Promo, Nominates Devoleena

On Monday night, Star Plus' official Instagram handle posted a fun promo that featured Saath Nibhana Saathiya's Kokilaben. In the clip, Rupal Patel crooned, "Na na karte Gehna se pyar hum kar baithe. Karna tha inkar, magar ikrar, hum kar baithe." After singing the song, actor Rupal mentioned that she dedicated the song to Gehna. However, she did not reveal who Gehna is.

After this, she challenged her co-star, Gopi bahu, that is Devoleena Bhattacharjee, for the same. Soon, the video was flooded with comments. "Itni tareefein aur itni achaai, Gehna aaegi, aur aapke dilo mein chaa jaegi.

Miliye Gehna se #SaathNibhaanaSaathiya2 mein, Jald hi, sirf Star Plus par", read the caption on the post. The makers of the show further shared that Rupal nominated Devoleena to share her #MyGaana4Gehna challenge clip.

Rupal Patel creates 'MyGaana4Gehna' challenge

Also Read | Rupal Patel clears the air around returning as Kokilaben on 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2'

Also Read |Kokilaben meme and other templates that were all over the internet this week

As per the report of Pinkvilla, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rupal Patel shot for a puja scene on the first day. The report added that Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 will be airing from October 19 and will be replacing Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma's show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke for the 9 pm slot. A source revealed to the site that Devoleena Bhattacharjee aka Gopi and Rupal Patel aka Kokila along with the cast gave their first shot for the show on September 22.

Back in August, the makers of the show released the teaser promo of Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2. The video created a stir amongst fans as a few weeks back, a YouTuber named Yashraj created a rap on Gopi bahu's dialogue from the show, which went immensely viral.

As seen in the short clip, a saree clad Gopi bahu (Devoleena Bhattacharjee) made a scintillating entry. She said, "Jai Shree Krishna." She then introduced another character from the show, Gehna. Devoleena recently also teased fans with a new still from the show. Her post garnered a lot of attention as netizens expressed excitement to watch Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2.

Also Read | 'Rasode me kaun tha?': Nagaon Police bust drug racket, share news in Kokilaben style

Also Read | Kokilaben rap creator Yashraj Mukhate makes Zakir Khan 'sing'; leaves internet in splits

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.