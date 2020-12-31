'Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2' Written Update Dec 30: Anant Calls Gehna His Wife

In the previous episode of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Praful gifts jewellery to Gehna. He explains to her that she must now fight for her rights. Meanwhile, Jamuna is delighted on seeing Radhika for the party. She dresses her up and tells her that Anant deserves all the happiness in the world and that she should win his heart back. How will Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 plot take a turn now? Will Anant choose Radhika over Gehna? Or will he take a stand for his wife? Stay tuned to know what happens in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 December 30 episode.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update

The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode begins with Praful thanking Kanak for all the preparations and for managing everything in such a short time. Later, she informs everyone that she is waiting for a special guest. This leaves everyone wondering who is it. Just then, Hansa and her daughter-in-law, Mayuri enter the house. Praful greets them. Hansa asks him if she can meet Anant's wife.

Also Read: 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Written Update December 29: Gehna Or Radhika - Who Will Win?

Gehna is trapped in the room

Praful notices that the guests haven't arrived yet. He questions Kanak who tells him that she invited everyone. However, after the guests got to know that Anant married a maid, they refused to come. On the other hand, Mayuri expresses how eager she is to meet Anant's wife. Hansa tells everyone that she wants to meet Gehna and calls out to her. However, Hema has some other plans. She distracts Gehna and locks her in the room. This is so that Anant can introduce Radhika as his wife.

Also Read: 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Written Update December 28: Anant Gifts A Saree To Gehna

Radhika introduces herself as Anant's wife

Meanwhile, Anant daydreams about Radhika and is surprised to see her there. She tells him about the saree gifted by Jamuna and pulls him to the party hall. Hansa is quite impressed by Radhika's beauty. She tells Jamuna that Anant and Radhika look great together. However, Praful gets angry and scolds Jamuna for inviting Radhika to the reception. On the other hand, a distressed Gehna calls out for help. Sachi reaches there and opens the door. When Gehna enters the hall, Hansa calls out to her to clean her slippers.

Also Read: 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Written Update Dec 22, 2020: Radhika Requests Anant To Confess

Anant takes a stand for Gehna

Anant informs Hansa that Gehna is not a maid but his wife. This leaves everyone shocked. Hansa says that she would give her blessings only if it was Radhika. Later, Praful takes the couple on the stage so that everyone can give their blessings. Anant who is tired of Radhika's plots tells her that things have changed between them. He is now married to Gehna and she should forget him. But Radhika embraces him and tells him that she still loves him. Gehna overhears their conversation.

Also Read: 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' 2 Written Update Dec 17, 2020: Bapuji's Request Shocks Anant

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.