'Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2' Written Update For Nov. 27: Hema Trashes Gehna's Gathbandhan

In the latest Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 written update, Anant makes everyone happy by promising to search for a perfect groom for Gehna. But she gets disappointed thinking she will become an orphan again. Tia, on the other hand, calms her down, telling her that she can come back whenever she feels, just like Hiral Ben.

Meanwhile, Anant seeks Tia’s assistance in keeping flower pots in the cupboard, to which she agrees. But Gehna proceeds to stop her, saying that without air and water, plants can die. Replying to the same, Anant explains that like them, humans also need to leave their nest one day.

Comparing Gehna with plants, he adds that mom and dad love and care for her. He goes on explaining how not watering plants can damage them, which is similar to parents caring for their child’s future by giving them in safe hands. He consoles that they are not in a hurry, but she needs to make up her mind for it. Moreover, Tia attempts to cheer Gehna up.

Meanwhile, Baa and Baapuji arrive and assure that they will find the best match for Gehna and send her off with lots of jewellery. On the other hand, Kanak and everyone else become angry with Baa and Baapuji’s generosity towards Gehna. She gets jealous and thinks of making Gehna get a bad husband.

Later on, Radhika appreciates the décor in Anant’s room, who in return lauds Gehna for the same. Talking about her marriage, he shares the concern of sending her off to a good home. Radhika assures him that everything will be okay.

The next day, Baapuji talks to Baa recalling how Gehna went through a lot the previous night. Meanwhile, Gehna gets flowers for Pooja and serves tea to Kanak and Pankaj, but they despise her. As she gives milkshake to Hema, she starts yelling. While Gehna proceeds to prepare for breakfast, Baa wonders how will they live when she goes away. Later on, Guruji enters their home and speaks about a girl in Anant’s life, which everyone assumes to be Radhika. He also reveals a forthcoming unfavourable event in their lives, which might pass away.

Gehna goes back to her room after finishing household chores. She witnesses Hema holding her parents’ Gatbandhan. But as she requests to get it back, Hema starts screaming at her and tear it. Gehna wells up, remembering her father’s words, who asked her to look at Gatbandhan whenever she would miss them.

