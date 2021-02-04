'Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2' Written Update Feb 3: Kanak Plans To Separate The Family

The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 February 3 episode begins with Baa asking the daughters-in-law to compete with each other for the keys of the house. Gehna later listens to Kanak's evil plan of separating the family. Baa asks each of the bahus to manage the house for a week and gives them some cash. She says that she will keep an eye on each one of them and then chose a winner. Read further to what happens in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update for February 3

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 February 3 episode kickstart with Baa announcing a competition amongst the three daughters-in-law of the Desai house. The winner will get the keys to the locker which is extremely precious. She asks them to work together for 7 days and she will observe each one of them. The one who fulfils all the criteria will gain her respect and win.

Kanak starts thinking that she will win the competition and separate the family with Pankaj. Hema thinks that she should step over Kanak and win. However, in the room, she tells Kanak that Kanak will definitely win and Gehna stands no chance. Hema thinks that while Kanak and Gehna are fighting she will silently win the competition. Pankaj and Kanak start having a discussion about separating the house while Gehna listens to their conversation accidentally from outside the room. Kanak senses someone's presence but ignores it.

Gehna reaches the garden and starts thinking about how she cannot let the family get divided. Kanak walks to her and confronts her that she heard it right and Kanak will surely divide the family. Gehna explains to her that she knows how it feels to lose parents and family and Kanak shouldn't do it. She added that Baa and Bapuji have taken a lot of efforts to build this house and raise their family. Kanak tells her that she has no time for Gehna's lecture and leaves. Gehna thinks she should inform Anant about the same.

Gehna hears Anant and Paresh's conversation from outside his room. Anant says that Gehna has to win the competition and win Baa's trust. He adds that Kanak has an evil plan of separating the family and he does not want that to happen. He reminisces the time he spent with the family when he was young. He mentions that he was separated from the family when he went to Singapore. Now he has finally decided to keep the family together under a roof. Gehna decides that she has to win the competition and keep the family intact.

Everyone gathers in the living room and Baa explains the rules to the three of them. She gives each of them Rs.15,000 which they have to suffice till the week ends. Baa asks Kanak to handle the expenses of the groceries while Hema to keep the calculation of milk, vegetables and maids. She asks Gehna to handle the expenses of medicines, bills and emergency funds. Meanwhile, on a call, Hiral says that she could not arrange the money as Baa has the locker keys. But she looks at Hema, Kanak and Gehna's hands filled with cash and makes up a plan. Baa adds that whoever manages the house and saves money at the same time will deserve to be the winner.

