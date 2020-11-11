'Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2' Written Update November 10: Gopi Kaka & Anant Meet Again

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 November 10 episode kickstarts with a shot of Kanak and Kokila. Fans then see Kanak take Kokila outside the house. As they both exit the house, Kokila spots a man and gets confused. She then asks Kanak who the man is and why has he got her outside to meet the man. Kanak mentions that the person standing in front of them is not a man. Read ahead to know what happens in the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode:

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 written update

Fans then see Kokila remove the cap that is worn by the man and it is revealed that the man is actually Gopi. Gopi gets very sacred and Kokila then starts joining the dots. She mentions that she saw Gopi and another Rajasthani man limping. She then understands that both the people were Gopi. Kokila then warns Gopi to not interfere in their life. Gopi tries to explain that there has been a misunderstanding.

Kokila gets angry with Gopi

Kokila then asks Gopi why she is seen disguised as a man. Gopi thinks for a moment and realises that she can't tell Kokila the truth. Kokila gets very angry and adds that she will not speak to Gopi until she clarifies what has happened. Kokila then walks away. After a while, Gopi kaka is seen walking towards the house and suddenly Anant shows up. Kokila walks right by them without noticing anything. In the background, Pankaj is seen dancing and Hetal also seems confused.

Puja ceremony

The scene then shifts to Praful and Jamna talking. They inform Chetan that a Guruji will come today to perform a puja. Gehna adds that she will help out with the arrangements. Kanak thinks that he must find a way to spoil the puja. Anant is then seen reminding Gopi Kaka that they had met at the airport. Gopi Kaka adds that he has no clue what Anant is talking about. Anant then invites Gopi Kaka for tea.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 plot

Fans then see Gopi Kaka trying to stay away from Gehna. Anant seems confused and tries to make Gopi Kaka remember where he had seen him. Gopi thinks to herself that the man at the airport was Ahem and then proceeds to tell Anant the entire story about what has been happening with her.

