'Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2' Written Update November 6: Anant Catches Kanak Troubling Gehna

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode shows Gehna trying to tell Hema about Sagar. The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 November 6 episode begins with Anant showing Gehna the stars through the telescope. She gets sad remembering her parents. She tells him that her parents are now the stars in the sky.

Gehna & Anant keep the temple lamp alight

The next morning, Praful praises Gehna’s arrangements for puja. Kanak gets annoyed. Gehna distributes the prasad. Sagar trouble her. Praful announces that a share of his retirement money will go to Gehna. Chetan tells Hema that he will see what can be done. Praful sees the breakfast is according to Anant’s liking. Anant says he will eat after his workout. While leaving he notices the temple lamp flicker. Gehna does too. They both rush to guard it against the air. Gehna adds more oil.

Gehna tells Hema about Sagar's misbehaviour

Later, Gehna tries telling Hema about Sagar’s misbehaviour. Hema initially pretends to care but soon twists Gehna’s hand, hurting her. She humiliates Gehna & warns her to not tell others about it. Pankaj asks why Kanak is unable to choose her new nails. Kanak says all she can think about is Praful’s retirement cheque. She adds that Anant & Gehna are being hurdles in their path. The couple notice Gopi dressed as Ahem Singh. Pankaj tells her to ignore him. He adds that Kanak needs to think of a plan soon.

Gopi figures how to bring Ahem's memory back

Gopi kaka asks where Ahem Singh was all night. He says he slept early and went for yoga early morning. Gopi kaka leaves for the market. Gopi calls the doctor. The doctor says seeing a close familiar face of Ahem’s life could help him recollect his past. Gopi calls Kokila to ask when they will be back. Kokila get worried about why Gopi asked her the question.

Anant catches Kanak & Hema misbehaving with Gehna

Kanak tries to teach Hema’s kids a poem. They find it boring. Hema asks them to go study on the couch. Gehna comes and teaches them the poem. They enjoy it. Anant sees and appreciates it. Kanak reminds Gehna of her status. Anant overhears and asks Kanak what Gehna’s status is. Kanak says Gehna’s clothes get dirty and it will dirty the couch. Gehna defends Kanak. Anant leaves. Kanak reminds Gehna to stay within her limits. Hema throws Gehna’s flowers down. Kanak and her step on the while leaving.

Praful tells Jamuna they will marry Gehna off after they do so for Anant. Anant tells them how their daughters-in-law mistreat Gehna. Praful defends them. The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 plot for the episode ends with him adding that he has plans to give Gehna an equal share of his bank money.

