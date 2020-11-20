'Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2' Written Update Nov 17: Praful Introduces Kia To Family

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 is a drama series produced under Rashmi Sharma Telefilms. It premiered on October 19, 2020, on Star Plus. The series stars Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Nadia Himani and Sneha Jain in lead roles. Talking about the daily soap, read here to know about the Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 written update for November 19, 2020.

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 written update

In the Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 November 19 episode, Praful and Jamna's daughter Kia return home. Baa, Bapuji, Anant, Gehna she calls out and everyone is pleased to see her now. Kanak is thinking about the drama that Kia is going to make. To Kokila and family, Praful introduces Kia. Kia said she was busy with her project, so she had to be late. But before a dandiya dance, she's home.

Jamna asks Kia where Tannu, Sapan and Heeral are and she responds saying that they are outside waiting. Kia asks Anant to pay the price for the taxi. Anant goes and gets all of them in. They are introduced to the family by Praful. Gehna goes out to the outhouse and informs Gopi Kaka that she got the Chania choli from Ambemaa. She also says she's going to prepare a garland for Ambemaa's pooja. Gopi/Ahem Garodia calls Gopi Kaka and says he's going to send a dress and the dress should be worn by Gopi Kaka and come for dandiya.

Gopi Kaka asks Ahem where he's going and he replies saying that he's going to meet Gopi Kaka for Pooja. Anant tells Gopi that Gopi Kaka doesn't listen to anybody but now he's listening to her, he says that this is true love. Gopi claims she's married to Jaggi now and she's still living with Jaggi. Gopi tells Anant that she feels in love with his actions. Anant says he's going to get a few different feelings when she's around him.

Gopi is wondering who she is? Anant says that he changes his atmosphere when she enters, and he feels good. Gehna goes to Gopi and shows her the lehenga, Gopi tells her that the lehenga is gorgeous and is the same as she wanted. Gopi is ready and Gehna is helping her with jewellery and flowers. Gopi says she's sorry to think about Jaggi, she says she's just doing it to reunite Kokila with Ahem.

