'Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2' Written Update November 18: Gehna Protects Kanak From Kokila

In Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 November 18 episode, Anant lends support to Gehna, asking if Sagar was troubling her. Anant tells her that he came to prepare coffee for himself, but Gehna steps up to do it for him. Anant hilariously stops her by explaining that he cannot trust her after the incident in the morning. However, Gehna apologises to him for the same. As Anant brings coffee for both of them, Genha points out the lack of milk. He calls it Black Coffee.

While Anant goes away for something, Gehna notices Akhand Jyot’s oil finishing and tries to wake Kanak up. She gets worried, remembering Guruji’s words asking them to protect it. As Anant returns, he fills it with oil, relieving Gehna. She thanks him and requests not to reveal about Kanak’s sleep. He agrees and assures staying up the whole night for it. Meanwhile, Jaggi books tickets for Surat imagining how Gopi would feel seeing him.

The next day, Gehna begins working on Gopi’s Lehenga, and Kanak wakes up panicky hearing the alarm. Kokila overhears them as Gehna protects her by asking her to leave. Later on, Guruji offers prayers to the god in the presence of the family.

Kanak says that she did not sleep the whole night protecting Akhand Jyot. Impressed Guruji asks Jamna to gift her a gold coin for Ram Navmi festival. However, Kokila interrupts, intending to tell everyone the truth.

Gehna gets scared and starts praying. But Jamna asks Kokila, who apologises for the interruption. She reveals having seen Kanak sleeping near Akhand Jyot, while Gehna was protecting it. Kanak agrees to what Kokila saw but clarifies that she was chanting Bhajan and did not doze off. Jamna asks if Kokila wants to share anything else. She says she will talk about it after some time.

As Jamna gifts a gold coin to Kanak, Hema burns with jealousy. Meanwhile, Guruji walks away to get some rest. Later on, Kokila gets a hold of Kanak and warns how she could have revealed the truth if Gehna had not saved her. She preaches about liking good people and hating bad ones. Holding Gehna, she asks her not to protect her again. On the other hand, Kanak thinks about clearing her dues and sending Kokila back.

