'Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2' Written Update October 19 - Gopi Meets Gehna

‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2’ episodes air on Star Plus. ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2’ October 19 episode begins with Gopi entering the home. Gopi puts a garland on Radha Krishna’s idols and chants, “Jay Shree Krishna,” as Urmila walks into the temple.

Also Read: 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2' New Promo: Anant Introduces Gehna As His Wife

Gopi feels Ahem’s presence on his birthday

Urmila fearfully obeys when Kokila says laddoos are to be eaten after pooja. Hetal says Urmila looks thinner as she enters & asks Kokila and Parag to join the aarti. Gopi is surprised to see Ahem join her during aarti. Ahem says they should continue the aarti as god is watching and they happily do so. Kokila asks Gopi if she is missing Ahem when she sees her in tears. Gopi realizes she was only imagining Ahem. Kokila mentions that she misses him too, especially as it is his birthday. Gopi says she believes Ahem is happy wherever he is and wishes him a happy birthday. Flashes appear of Ahem defeating an opponent in a wrestling ring.

Also Read: Kokilaben Creates Fun Challenge In Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 New Promo, Nominates Devoleena

Urmila escapes housework

Urmila is reminded that laddoos are not a snack when she takes the thali. She says she is going to distribute them and does so. Gopi confirms the cake is being made when Hetal asks about it. Everyone talks about leaving for Surat to meet Kokila’s family, especially Praful. To avoid doing all the housework, Urmila asks to join them till Surat to meet her own relatives. Gopi signals Kokila to let her join and she agrees.

Also Read: Saath Nibhana Saathiya's Devoleena Bhattacharjee Asks Fans 'swagat Nahi Karoge Humara'

Gehna saves the kids from drowning

After talking to Jaggi on the phone, Gopi joins others getting seated in the car, and they drive away. When Gopi asks why she has never heard of Praful after Kokila is done talking to him on the phone, they talk about Praful and his family, and Gehna is introduced. Gehna performs aarti, waters plants, and prepares food in the kitchen as Piyush and Sachi countdown from five to one. She gives everyone their food and rushes to grab Kanak’s sari from the terrace where Sagar harasses her. Gehna rushes to rescue Piyush and Sachi who has fallen into the swimming pool. After getting everyone out of the pool, Gehna is questioned on her whereabouts when the kids fell into the pool. Kanak slaps her when Gehna says she was getting Kanak’s sari from the terrace. Everyone blames Gehna and calls her irresponsible. Praful and Jamna come and ask what happened. When they state how caring and fearless Gehna is to have saved the kids, Kanak gets angry about it. Gehna leaves to change clothes. Kanak talks to Pankaj, her devar and devrani about finding out the total amount of money they can get from Praful.

Also Read: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Shares Still From 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2', Says 'She Is Coming'

Kanak puts Gehna through trouble

Urmila is caught and scolded by Kokila when she fakes a phone call. Meanwhile, along with her devrani, Kanak makes Gehna stand in the sun to warm up two buckets of water for Kanak’s pedicure. Gehna starts sweating in the heat and prays to god for help. Gopi comes to her rescue with an umbrella when Gehna begins to get dizzy and saves her. The ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2’ cast looks very promising.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.