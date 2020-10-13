'Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2' New Promo: Anant Introduces Gehna As His Wife

On October 13, the makers of Star Plus' show Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 unveiled an interesting promo. With the earlier video, it was revealed that Gehna's character is that of house help. However, now, the makers introduced a new twist in the tale. As per the recent promo, Anant introduces Gehna as the daughter-in-law of the house.

The new Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 promo gives a glimpse of Gehna's scintillating entry. Clad in a red lehenga with sindoor and mangalsutra, Gehna performs all the chores in the house. While she strives to fulfil her duties, a woman in the house tells her that she will always be a servant, and not a 'bahu'.

When a broken Gehna sheds tears, Anant walks up to her and requests her to not feel sad. When she asks him about her identity in the house, Anant proudly introduces Gehna as the younger 'bahu' of the family. However, Gehna is shattered with the way she is treated by the rest of the members.

Watch Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 new promo

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 cast

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 will be airing from October 19 and will be replacing the show- Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma's popular drama will go off air on October 17. Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 stars Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rupal Patel, Sneha Jain, Harsh Nagar in lead roles. Sneha will be playing the role of Gehna, whereas Harsh will essay the role of Anant in the show.

On October 2, the makers of the series released another trailer in which Devoleena Bhattacharjee aka Gopi bahu introduces Gehna as a full-time maid in an elite Gujarati family. While Gehna treats them all just like her own family members, in return, the family only belittles her.

She craves for some respect. Anant, who has just returned from the US, backs Gehna. In a turn of events, his cousin takes a jibe at him and asks him to marry Gehna as he is the only one who gets offended with the family's behaviour towards her. And now, the new promo revealed Gehna as Anant's wife.

