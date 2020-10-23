'Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2' Written Update October 22: Anant Heads To Gujrat To Meet Family

‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2’ latest episode shows Hema stealing the earrings from Gehna and Anant leaving for Gujarat with Jaggi's help. ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2’ October 22 episode starts off with Gopi and Jaggi talking on a video call which Kokila and others join. Kokila asks Jaggi to join them at Praful’s house. Gehna sits to read when she apologises to Kanak for going against her will.

Hema succeeds in stealing earrings

Although Gehna thinks studying a little is important, her only wish is that the dreams of everyone from the Desai family should come true. She falls asleep while reading. Hema apologises to God while going to steal the earring from Gehna. Ahem notices her. Hema sees Gehna sleeping and steals the earrings. Ahem notices Gopi sleeping and is confused about why he ate the cake from her hand. He leaves thinking he is a brahmachari and cannot disappoint his guruji.

Praful and Jamuna's wedding anniversary

Next morning, Praful and Jamuna wish each other a happy anniversary. The whole family calls for Gehna for their needs when Kokila compliments her hard work. Gehna wishes Praful and Jamuna and gifts them an art piece. Kokila and Gopi wish them too. Kokila tells Gehna that she hopes Gehna has kept the earrings safe. Gehna says she will not disappoint her. Kanak and Hema overhear this. Kanak asks Hema to show her the earrings after getting ready. Urmila tells Kokila that except Gehna, others may not know its Praful and Jamuna’s anniversary.

Anant comes to elderly couple's rescue

Gehna thinks about meeting Anant for the first time. She imagines him as a calm, sharp, & dapperly suited up man. After studying abroad, Anant now stays in Mumbai. Here, Anant is introduced. While leaving after praying in a temple, Anant chases a thief to retrieve an old woman’s bag. He asks the thief to not steal from the elderly. When the old couple expresses how their kids abandoned them, he offers to take them to Gujarat the same night.

Jaggi gives his ticket to Anant

Gopi gets Gehna ready. Gehna expects to attend a function for the first time. At reaching the airport, Anant is told only one more ticket is available. He buys it & transfers his own to the couple as well. Standing nearby, Jaggi hears Anant speak about missing his parents’ function. Jaggi gives his ticket to Anant, who thanks Jaggi for his kind gesture. Hema thanks Jamuna for the necklace. Everyone laughs when Urmila teaches Hema how to pose. Praful expresses his joy of seeing his family happy.

Kokila notices nobody from the family has wished Praful and his wife a happy anniversary. When Kanak walks down after getting ready, she thinks everyone is complimenting her. But Jamuna walks past Kanak and compliments Gehna. Kanak is angered. Kokila appreciates how Gopi has gotten Gehna ready for the night. The ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2’ latest episode ends with Kokila asking Gehna where the earrings are.

