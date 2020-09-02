Saath Nibhana Saathiya Quiz: Find Out How Well You Know The 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' Show

Saath Nibhana Saathiya is a soap opera that started airing on Star Plus from May 3, 2010. The drama series was produced by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms and is set in Rajkot. It initially starred Giaa Manek, Rucha Hasabnis, Mohammad Nazim, Vishal Singh and Rupal Patel. Manek was later replaced by Devoleena Bhattacharjee. The show later focused on the leads' daughters Meera and Vidya played by Tanya Sharma and Sonam Lamba. Saath Nibhana Saathiya recently gained major attention when a rap song 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' based on one of the scenes of the show became viral online.

The rap song gained major attention on the internet and even the Saath Nibhana Saathiya cast reacted on the same. Due to the viral trend, Saath Nibhana Saathiya makers decided to make the second season of the show. In the recent past, the promo of Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 was released. Here is a quiz based on the character trivia and twists of the show Saath Nibhana Saathiya.

Saath Nibhana Saathiya quiz

1. Who played the role of Gopi Bahu in the show Saath Nibhana Saathiya?

Rucha Hasabnis

Divyanka Tripathi

Sakshi Tanwar

Giaa Manek

2. What is the relationship between Gopi and Raashi in the show?

Mother-daughter

Stepsisters

Cousin sisters

Best friends

3. Who gets married to Kokila Ben’s son Aham?

Gopi

Rashi

Anita

Tanya

4. Who is the mother of Meera in the show Saath Nibhana Saathiya?

Gopi

Rashi

Radha

Anita

5. Who is the first wife of Umang?

Kokila

Rashi

Anita

Tripti

6. Why Gopi bahu leaves the Modi mansion in the show Saath Nibhana Saathiya?

She is depressed because of Meera’s death

She is held responsible for Umang’s murder

She cannot accept Radha in the Modi mansion

She is jealous of Rashi

7. Who reunites Modi family after 8 years lapse of Saath Nibhana Saathiya?

Kokila Ben

Gopi Bahu

Rashi

Radha

8. For whom Rashi sacrifices her life after Modi family is reunited?

Anita

Radha

Kokila

Gopi Bahu

9. 10 years later, who tries to take revenge from Kokila Ben by instigating Meera?

Gaura

Dharam

Vidya

Ahem

10. Who is the son of Gopi Bahu?

Dharam

Bhavani

Jigar

Ramakant

Saath Nibhana Saathiya quiz - answers

Giaa Manek

Cousin sisters

Gopi

Tripti

She is held responsible for Umang’s murder

Gopi Bahu

Gopi Bahu

Gaura

Ramakant

