Saath Nibhana Saathiya Quiz: Find Out How Well You Know The 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' Show

Saath Nibhana Saathiya is a soap opera that started airing on Star Plus from May 3, 2010. The drama series was produced by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms and is set in Rajkot. It initially starred Giaa Manek, Rucha Hasabnis, Mohammad Nazim, Vishal Singh and Rupal Patel. Manek was later replaced by Devoleena Bhattacharjee. The show later focused on the leads' daughters Meera and Vidya played by Tanya Sharma and Sonam Lamba. Saath Nibhana Saathiya recently gained major attention when a rap song 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' based on one of the scenes of the show became viral online.
The rap song gained major attention on the internet and even the Saath Nibhana Saathiya cast reacted on the same. Due to the viral trend, Saath Nibhana Saathiya makers decided to make the second season of the show. In the recent past, the promo of Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 was released. Here is a quiz based on the character trivia and twists of the show Saath Nibhana Saathiya.
