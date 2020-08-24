Real Name Of Rashi Of 'Saath Nibhana Sathiya' And Other Actors Who Featured In The Show

Recently, an internet user turned Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’s Kokilaben’s dialogue into a funny video song which soon went viral on social media. Ever since then, the character of Rashi has been trending on social media and the serial, which concluded in 2017, started trending again. Here are details the Saath Nibhana Saathiya cast.

The real name of Rashi of 'Saath Nibhana Sathiya'

The real name of Rashi of Saath Nibhana Sathiya is Rucha Hasabnis. She played the role of Rashi Jigar Modi in the drama series. Rucha Hasabnis is a famous actor, born on February 8, 1988. Rucha completed her studies from Mumbai and while studying, she got noticed by one of the prominent and famous Marathi production houses who offered her a pivotal role as Devika in the famous Marathi serial Char Chaughai.

Soon after, Rucha Hasabnis was offered the parallel lead in Saath Nibhana Saathiya wherein she played the role of a bubbly Gujarati girl from Rajkot who gets married into one of Rajkot’s affluent business families.

The real name of Kokila of Saath Nibhana Saathiya

Rupal Patel is most popularly known for her role in the serial ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’. The show was primarily about the life story of two sisters who get married in the same Modi family. Rupal Patel was seen playing a prominent role in Modi family, named as Kokila Parag Modi.

Apart from this serial, she has even dabbled in films. Rupal Patel featured as an art director in the movie titled Sambar Salsa. The movie released in September 2007 and was directed by Aditya Raj Kapoor.

The real name of Gopi vau in Saath Nibhana Saathiya

The real of Gopi Vau in Saath Nibhana Saathiya is Giaa Manek and Devoleena Bhattacharjee. Both played the role of Gopi Modi and the wife of Ahem Modi. Giaa was seen playing the role of an innocent and illiterate lady initially, who later becomes a literate and a successful daughter-in-law of the Modi family with Kokila Ben as her mentor. Giaa Manek played the role from 2010-2012, while Devoleena Bhattacharjee played the lead character from 2012–2017.

'Saath Nibhana Saathiya' cast

Mohammad Nazim as Ahem Modi, who is Kokila and Parag's son. His character was shown as a dedicated businessman who initially dislikes Gopi due to her illiteracy but later accepts her.

Vishal Singh as Jigar Modi who is Hetal and Chirag's son while Rashi and Paridhi's husband. Jigar marries Paridhi after Rashi's death.

Tanya Sharma as Meera Suryavanshi who is Gopi and Ahem's first daughter

Sonam Lamba as Vidya Suryavanshi who is Gopi and Ahem's second daughter

