Sahil Anand Pens Emotional Note For Friend Who Helped Him When He Contracted COVID-19

Actor Sahil Anand had tested positive for COVID-19 some days ago. As he was staying alone in Mumbai, it was extremely difficult for him to take care of his health all alone. And due to the easy spreading of the virus, he could not even ask anyone to stay with him. But his friend Rajiv Verma came to his rescue. To thank Rajeev for helping him out in a difficult time like this, he posted an emotional post on his Instagram.

Also read | If You Loved 'Holidate', Here Are Other Christmassy Rom-com Movies To Watch Next

Also read | If You Loved Kriti Kharbanda And Pulkit Samrat's Taish, See More Of Them In These Films

Sahil Anand’s thankful post for friend Rajeev Verma

Sahil Anand took to Instagram to thank his friend Rajeev Verma for everything he had done for him when he had contracted the novel coronavirus. In the post, Sahil has said that in today’s world when friendship is rare, he is lucky to have a friend like Rajeev Verma. He was the one who stuck by his side during the toughest of times.

Sahil Anand explained that Rajeev was going to leave for his hometown. But as soon as he learned that Sahil had tested positive for COVID-19, he cancelled his trip and immediately went to Sahil’s place to take care of him. He also did not leave until Sahil's health was alright.

He also said in the caption that this is the time when people try to stay away from those who have contracted the virus, but Rajeev decided to stick around. He said that he is very lucky to have a friend like him. He concluded by saying that everyone should be blessed with a friend like him.

Sahil Anand's Instagram gives a sneak-peek into the actor's life. He often shares updates from his personal and professional spheres to his fans via his handle. He also uploaded many Tik-Tok videos until the app was banned.

Sahil Verma is known for his roles in films like Student Of The Year and also its second part Student Of The Year 2. He also starred in Love Day - Pyaar Ka Din. He was also a part of the serials Sasural Simar Ka, Rang Badalti Odhani and Kasautti Zindagii Kay 2.

Also read | Stephen King Explains How To Properly Adapt His Books, Reveals Project That Went Off Rails

Also read | Actor Ricardo Blume Breathes His Last At The Age Of 87, Survived By Wife And Daughter

Image courtesy- @sahilanandofficial Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.