Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Sahil Anand To Make A Comeback For The Last Track Of The Show

After the lead actor of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Parth Samthaan shocked fans by announcing his decision to quit the show, there is some good news that has surfaced online. According to Pinkvilla, actor Sahil Anand, who played the role of Anupam Sengupta, is set to return to the show.

It had been earlier reported by the entertainment portal that Sahil Anand left the show as he wanted to look for some other projects. Now according to recent reports, the actor is currently gearing for his comeback in the show. Reports also state that he has already come back to Mumbai from his hometown Chandigarh so that he can start shooting.

Moreover, Star Plus’ popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has indeed made headlines over the past month or so. From Parth Samthaan being in the news for quitting the show to report being confirmed that he won’t be leaving, everything has been in the news. However, amidst all this, the fans recently were set in for a major shock as it was confirmed that the show is all set to go off-air and will be telecasting its last episode on October 3, 2020.

About Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

Previously, Hina Khan and Karan Singh Grover, who essayed the role of Komolika and Mr. Bajaj respectively, also bid their farewell to Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 mid-way. However, they were replaced by Aamna Sharif & Karan Patel, respectively. The original version’s cast included the actors like Shweta Tiwari, Ronit Roy, Urvashi Dholakia & Cezanne Khan. Besides this, this romantic saga will soon complete two successful years on September 25, 2020.

KZK 2 to be replaced by Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2?

Not only that, the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 will be reportedly replaced by Devoleena Bhattacharjee starrer Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2. As per the reports of Dainik Bhaskar, the creators are finalising the cast, and it is speculated to be aired from October 26, 2020. Apart from this, several media reports say that Rupal Patel, who earlier played the role of the mother-in-law of Gopi Bahu, will not reprise her role in the new season.

