Charvi Saraf, Who Plays Shivani In 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Confirms The Show's End Date

Kasautii Zindagii Kay is one of the most popular TV shows currently. Charvi Saraf is known for playing the role of Shivani in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The current track of the show is focusing on her wedding. However, fans of the show are in for a shock as the show is going off-air soon. Charvi Saraf in her recent interview with Bollywood Hungama has confirmed the news which comes as a major shocker. Here is what Charvi Saraf had to say about Kasautii Zindagii Kay going off-air.

Charvi Saraf confirms the last date of Kasautii Zindagii Kay's episodes

The report mentioned that the makers have decided to pull off the show abruptly because of some internal reasons.The show will be coming to an end next month and the last episode will air on October 3, 2020. Charvi Saraf said all of it happened very quickly. There were several speculations about the show going off-air, but the Kasautii Zindagii Kay cast and team got to know about the show going off air. She further added that the most heartbreaking part is she did not even know that it was her last shooting day when she last went to Kasautii Zindagii Kay sets. She wished that she could have gotten a deserving closure as she was a key character on the show.

Talking about the show, Charvi Saraf mentioned that she is not holding any grudges and all of them who were a part of the show will be missing it for sure. She shared that she learnt many things from the show and became a better performer with every scene. It was a beautiful journey for Charvi Saraf as it was her first longest show. Charvi Saraf was a part of Kasautii Zindagii Kay cast for two years. She will cherish the love she received by fans and also her friendly chemistry with Prerna. Charvi Saraf added that some of the Kasautii Zindagii Kay cast members were so close that they had become like family and she will miss all the on-set fun.

Charvi Saraf said that she wishes everyone including the lead actors Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes meet on the last day of shoot otherwise they will definitely plan a get together to relive their journey of two years. She also added that she is planning a small break to refresh herself. After her short break, she will be auditioning for a good role as a lead or for a web series.

Promo Image Credits: Charvi Saraf Instagram

