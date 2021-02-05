Sakshi Malik Asks Fans To Help Her Decide Next Holiday Destination: 'Maldives Or Euro'

On February 5, 2021, actor Sakshi Malik took to her official Instagram handle and shared a series of throwback pictures featuring herself and her fiancée Santul Katahra. The pictures seem to have been taken on her recent trip to the Maldives. Sharing her fond memories, the actor asked her fans and followers to decide her next holiday destination. Take a look.

Sakshi Malik shares a throwback picture from her Maldives trip

In the first picture, Sakshi can be seen wearing a white halter neck bikini enjoying the serene beauty. She posed in the ocean and flaunted her faded smile. She went for minimal makeup and kept her natural hair loose. In the second picture, she can be seen wearing a pink monokini and posing in the pool. In the third picture, she can be seen enjoying her dinner date with Santul. While sharing these pictures, Sakshi wrote, “Should I visit Maldives again or wait for Euro to re open??” with a woman shrugging emoticon.

As soon as the pictures were uploaded, many of her fans and followers dropped red hearts and fire emoticons in the comments. A fan commented, “Hotteeee” with a fire emoticon. Another one simply wrote, “Wow” with a fire emoticon. A user commented, “Brilliance” and dropped several flower emoticons. Another user simply called her ‘stunning’ with several heart-eyed face emoticons.

Sakshi Malik's photos

Sakshi Malik is quite active on her Instagram as she frequently treats her fans and followers with snippets from her daily life. She recently shared a picture of herself doing yoga. In the picture, she can be seen wearing a black tank top and black and white coloured tight yoga pants. In her caption, she penned a long note about her workout goals.

She wrote, “To all those who believe that they will become happier in life once they achieve a particular goal, this post is a reminder that happiness lies in working towards your goals. It lies in those little achievements which bring you closer to the main goal. I started practising split training a couple of months back. It was impossible for me to imagine that I could come this close ever. Now I feel, sorry, Now I know that the full split is about to come anytime soon!”.

Image Source: Sakshi Malik's Instagram

