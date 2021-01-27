Sakshi Malik Posts Video Of Santul Katahra Proposing Her; Calls It 'Best Proposal Ever'

Sakshi Malik rose to fame after featuring in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety chartbuster Bom Diggy Diggy. She got engaged to her long-time boyfriend Santul Katahra back in November 2020. The model shared a detailed video from her special day on her YouTube channel, yesterday on January 26. Read along and take a look at the video and more.

Also Read: Sakshi Malik Claims Her Song With Asim Riaz Is Most Viewed Clip In Last 24 Hours

Sakshi Malik shares her proposal video

Sakshi Malik and boyfriend Santul Katahra got engaged on November 11, 2020, at a posh Delhi hotel. The model had shared over 20 pictures from the special day in multiple posts on her Instagram account, expressing how she was stunned with the beautiful surprise set up by Santul. Now on January 26, 2021, Malik has shared a 2-minute long video of the whole celebrations which has snippets from the ring ceremony, to moments with their family and the reaction that Sakshi had right at that moment. The video also has voice-overs from the couple wherein Santul speaks how Sakshi has made occasion special for him, while Sakshi explained how she was told to get ready for a fashion shoot before the surprise.

Sakshi wore an embellished lehenga in pastel shades, with minimal makeup and jewellery and had her hair open. Santul donned a white sherwani set for the ceremony, while the couple parents also dressed up in similar tones of white, black and pastels. The video also showed glimpses of the venue and décor, which has bohemian touches to it. The video ended with the message, “I hope we grow old together and never forget the feeling we felt when we first fell in love”.

Also Read: Asim Riaz Wait At The Airport To Receive His Ladylove Himanshi Khurana; See Clip

In one of her Instagram posts, Sakshi had written a special appreciation note for Santul. She mentioned how he had asked her to exchange rings but planned all of this instead. She penned, “He casually said one day “Let’s exchange promise rings!” and of course I loved the idea. But I could’ve never imagined then that you would blow my mind like this with the sweetest surprise ever! This day was purely magical, and you surely made me feel soooo special! Thanks for always treating me like your princess, feeling so grateful to have you by my side always!" (sic).

Also Read: Asim Riaz Gets Greeted By Mob Of Fans In Kolkata, Thanks All For Their Unconditional Love

Also Read: Sakshi Malik Poses With Fiancé Santul Katahra In The Pool; Says 'Always Making Me Smile'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.