Fashion Revolution Day 2020: A Look At How Akshay Kumar Brought Fashion Revolution

Akshay Kumar, who is also known as the Khiladi of Bollywood, has worked in various movies throughout his career. He made his debut in 1991 and since then he has been a popular star. He has not only inspired his fans with his acting but also his fashion sense. Since today is Fashion Revolution Day, take a look at Akshay Kumar's style evolution over the years.

Akshay Kumar's fashion evolution

In this photo, he is seen wearing a black turtle neck t-shirt. The actor looks handsome in the photo. He also kept a side parting hairstyle to complete his look. The glares also complement his overall look.

In, this picture the actor is seen wearing loose clothes that became a trend in 2018. He wore this outfit during the promotions of the movie Padman. The actor opted for a buzz cut for his look. To complete his look, he opted for white colour sneakers that complemented his overall look.

Image Courtesy: Bollywood Hungama YouTube channel

ALSO READ | An Akshay Kumar Songs Playlist Will Get Your Wedding Guests Grooving In No Time

In the song Hookah Bar, Akshay Kumar wore a grey thumb hole T-shirt with a blue blazer. The song is from the 2012 movie Khiladi 786. This outfit was one of the trendsetters of 2012

Image Courtesy: Hookah Bar song

ALSO READ | Kareena Kapoor Khan & Akshay Kumar Starrer 'Good Newwz' Movie Trivia; Read

In 2009, Akshay Kumar was seen wearing a black colour suit with a stole. To complete the look, the actor wore a pair of glares. He wore this outfit in the movie Kambakkht Ishq. The actor opted for short hair for the look.

Image Courtesy: Lakh Lakh song

ALSO READ | This Day That Year: Akshay Kumar Interviewed PM Modi; Aamir Khan Flew In Economy Class

This is Akshay Kumar's look from the 1999 movie Sangharsh. He was seen wearing a casual white t-shirt that became a trend. He was seen opting for a middle part hairstyle and kept a moustache. This is one of his iconic looks from the movie.

G.O.A.T Performance By @akshaykumar As Professor Aman Verma

He Was Damn Amazing Throughout The Movie And No Doubt This Will Be Forever Memorable Movie For Akshay Kumar Sir 👏👏#20YearsOfSangharsh Today pic.twitter.com/WCheIr2qAH — Bhushan Khiladi (@Bhushanadhau1) September 3, 2019

In the first picture, he is seen wearing a black colour t-shirt with denim jeans. In the second picture, Akshay Kumar donned denim on denim outfit. He also kept medium-length hair.

ALSO READ | Akshay Kumar Comes Out In Aid Of Iconic Theatre, Gaiety-Galaxy, Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Image Courtesy: Zoom YouTube channel