Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan's Grand Finale Look Revealed, Watch Video Here

Bigg Boss 13 has reached its end as tonight, February 15, 2020, is the grand finale of the controversial show. The first look of Salman Khan from the finale has been revealed by his stylist. Salman Khan’s stylist took to Instagram to share a video of him.

ALSO READ| Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan Looks Dapper In These Suave And Classy Suits

In the video, the host can be seen sitting on a chair and it appears that it is the stage of Bigg Boss 13 finale. The Dabangg actor can be seen donning a plain black t-shirt which he paired with a matching leather jacket. Salman Khan opted for blue ripped jeans to complete his first Bigg Boss 13 finale look. He accessorised his look with black formal boots.

ALSO READ| Bigg Boss 13: KRK Claims Salman Khan Refuses To Let Sidharth Shukla Win

Have a look at Salman Khan’s first Bigg Boss 13 finale look here:

ALSO READ| Salman Khan To Repeat THIS Popular Dialogue From 'Wanted' In His Upcoming Film 'Radhe'

At present, there are six contestants in the Bigg Boss 13 house who are competing to win the coveted title. They are Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra, Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, and Arti Singh. Fans desperately want to know who will lift the Bigg Boss 13 trophy.

ALSO READ| Bigg Boss 13's Shehnaaz Gill And Paras Chhabra Will Feature In A New Show; Watch Promo

Bigg Boss 13 house has seen many ugly fights be it Rashami Desai throwing hot tea on Sidharth Shukla or Asim Riaz pushing Sidharth Shukla. The house has also revealed many personal secrets be it Arhaan Khan’s relationship with Rashami Desai or Himanshi Khurrana confessing her love for Asim Riaz. The Bigg Boss 13 journey has been a roller coaster ride for both audiences and the contestants.

ALSO READ| Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla & Rashami Desai Perform A Sensuous Dance; Watch

Tonight, the journey is going to come to its conclusion. Fans are going to be glued to their television screens to find out who is the Bigg Boss 13 winner. Stay tuned for further updates about Bigg Boss 13.

ALSO READ| Bigg Boss 13: Ex-contestants Mahira Sharma And Shefali Zariwala Spend Time Together

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.