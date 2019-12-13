Choti Sarrdarni Written Update For December 13: Param Does Not Want A Sibling

The episode began with Meher feeling pain and Param ran to bring hot lemon water for her. Harleen came to Meher and asked her what happened. She replied it was nothing and Harleen asked Sarab to take care of Meher or even to call for a doctor. Later, Sarab decided to keep a caretaker for Meher but she refused. Sarab then decided that he shall become her caretaker. Sarab became her perfect caretaker and started explaining her daily routine.

Meher agreed to it and Rana, on the other hand, showed Kulwant the banner of her and Sarab standing in the election together. Kulwant got very happy to see the banner. Yuvi came to Kulwant to take back the school diary that he had given her. Jitto asked Yuvi to show her the diary but Kulwant asked her to stay away from Yuvi's matter. At the school, Yuvi and other kid told Param about the side effects of having another sibling. Param further decided that he did not want any brother or sister. Later, Harleen learned about Meher's pregnancy and got happy. She asked Param not to worry and nothing shall happen to Meher and the small baby shall soon come. Harleen decided that she will not be leaving for Canada as Meher was pregnant.

Sarab told Meher that they will go to meet the doctor regularly. Further, Meher goes to a pani puri stall and demanded she wanted to eat it. Sarab then asked her to not eat the roadside pani puri as it was unhygienic for her. The duo continue arguing and later Sarab asked the man serving pani puri to wash his hands. The stall man asked Sarab to make the pani puri on his own. Sarab made the pani puri for Meher and she ate it. The episode ended with Param saying that he did not want any small baby.

