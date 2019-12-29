Salman Khan Washes Dishes, Dirty Washrooms While Housemates Say, 'We Are Sorry', Watch

In the latest promo shared by the makers of 'Bigg Boss', this 'Weekend Ka Vaar' is going to be quite embarrassing for the celebrity housemates as the host — Salman Khan — will be entering the house to do the chores himself. From cleaning dirty dishes, to clearing out the refrigerator, mopping the floor, to cleaning the dirty washrooms, Salman does everything on his own while contestants who are locked in the room say, "We are sorry."

Recently in an interview, Salman confessed that he likes the show but it gets stressful. He said that he learns a lot from the show and gets to know 'where the country is going, what is happening to values, morals, scruples, and principles.' He further revealed that the beauty of the show is that the celebrities are not like that when they are out of the house. "It’s not as if they are giving performances, the house makes them like that," he was quoted saying.

Salman to quit as 'Bigg Boss' host, to be replaced by Farah Khan?

Salman Khan is reportedly planning to quit as the host of 'Bigg Boss' with Farah Khan being rumoured to replace him in the role. A source close to the 53-year-old actor said that he is upset with the behaviour of the show's contestants. "It is true Salman Khan is quitting and Farah khan to take over 'Bigg Boss. He was disappointed by contestants behaviour."

"He has announced in the show also. The last day of (his) shoot is not fixed yet. She (Farah) is expected to (take over) in January," sources close to the development told PTI.

There was also speculation that Salman's family is concerned about his health owing to his round-the-clock work routine and asked him to take it slow. His father, Salim Khan, has refuted such reports.

"His health is fine, it's all untrue. We have not asked him to slow down or quit the show. Of course, he works round-the-clock but that's about it. Neither a suggestion has come from us nor his health is a factor for worry," Salim told PTI.

