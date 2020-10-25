Where Is Bigg Boss House Telugu? Know Where House Is Located

Bigg Boss Telugu started airing on September 6, 2020, and this season too is hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni. Season 4 is the biggest and the most expensive of all the seasons so far. Along with the show, the house and its architecture also have some new additions. Read further to know where the Bigg Boss house is located for this season.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Nagarjuna Makes A Generous Promise To Self-evicted Gangavva

Where is Bigg Boss house Telugu?

The Bigg Boss house is located at the Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad just like the second and third seasons of the show. The house is fully furnished and has all the required amenities that the contestants could need in the 105-day period inside the house. There are one or two bedrooms with multiple beds and four washrooms. The house also has a garden, a pool, and a gym; the previous season saw an activity room and courtyard which has now been transformed into a living room and lounge room from this season onwards.

There was also a jail from the second season onwards. There is a confession room in the house as well which is used for any conversation that the contestants want to have with the Bigg Boss or for the nomination process. The house has quirky interiors which are a mix of contemporary and classic furniture and accents.

Also Read: 'Bigg Boss Telugu 4', Day 38 Updates: Noel Sean Becomes The Captain Of The House Again

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 contestants

The show airs on Star MAA at 9:30 PM on weekdays and 9 PM on Sundays. The contestants are all celebrities from different categories that are Film or TV actors, TV Anchor, TV News Reader, Singer, Choreographer, Director, and Social Media stars. In this season the Film or TV stars category contestants are Abijit, Akhil Sarthak, Avinash, Divi Vadhthaya, Karate Kalyani, Kumar Sai, Monal Gajjar, Swathi Deekshith, and Syed Sohel Ryan.

TV anchors that are contestants this season are Ariyana Glory and Lasya Manjunath, whereas contestants from the TV newsreader category are Devi Nagavalli and Sujatha. Contestants from the Singer, Choreographer, and Director categories are Noel Sean, Amma Rajasekhar, and Surya Kiran, respectively. Social media stars who are seen as contestants in the house are Mehboob Shaikh, Alekya Harika, and Gangavva.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Promo: Avinash & Monal Gajjar Share A Funny Conversation, Watch

Also Read: Bigg Boss Telugu Quiz: Guess The Contestants Based On Iconic Moments & Controversies

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.