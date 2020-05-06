Sambhavna Seth Reveals She Was Rushed To Hospital At 4 Am For Low BP After Fainting

Sambhavna Seth made her debut in television with the second season of Bigg Boss which was hosted by actor Shilpa Shetty. Later, she also made an appearance on the season 8 of Bigg Boss as a challenger. Sambhavna Seth has worked as a dancer and an actor in the Bhojpuri entertainment industry. She has been a dominant actor in the filed for a long time now. These days, she has been working as a YouTuber and a Vlogger. Her channel's name is Sambhava Seth Entertainment and she has over 700K subscribers on her channel.

It was recently revealed that Sambhavna Seth has been rushed to the hospital as she was unwell. The reason was unknown, but a few hours ago, she revealed to an entertainment postal why. Read here to know more.

Read Also | Kapil Sharma Angered By People Not Maintaining Social Distancing & Crowding Liquor Shops

The reason behind Sambhavna Seth being rushed to hospital

While speaking to an entertainment portal, Sambhavna Seth expressed that she has been hospitalised as her blood pressure level dropped. She also revealed that she fainted on the spot, which led to her being hospitalised. It was also revealed that Sambhavna was being treated for an ear infection.

Read Also | Sunil Grover Posts Video Of Liquor Store In Thailand After Sales Ban Lifted, Fans Go ‘OMG'

While speaking to the portal, Sambhavna Seth also expressed that no state hospital let her in at 4 in the morning as the gates were closed. She then added that only Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital authorities let her in and treated her. Sambhavna Seth also expressed that she thought that she had an anxiety attack as no hospitals were taking her in.

Read Also | Erica Fernandes Hails Urvashi Dholakia, Says 'You Have Made Komolika Who Komolika Was'

Sambhava Seth had taken to her Instagram and Twitter where it was revealed that Sambhavna Seth is unwell. It was also revealed that she was rushed to the hospital and had returned back home at 5 AM on May 5, 2020. Take a look at the statement here.

Read Also | Sambhavna Seth Of 'Bigg Boss' Fame Rushed To The Hospital; Read Details

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.