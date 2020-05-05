Sambhavna Seth Of 'Bigg Boss' Fame Rushed To The Hospital; Read Details

Sambhavna Seth made her first appearance in Bigg Boss season 2 which was hosted by Shilpa Shetty, she later went on to feature in Bigg Boss season 8 where she appeared as a challenger. The dancer-actor who has dominantly worked in the Bhojpuri entertainment industry has raked up an audience on YouTube where she has a channel named Sambhava Seth Entertainment which has over 700K subscribers. it is now revealed by the official social media accounts oof Sambhavna Seth that she has been rushed to the hospital as she was unwell.

Sambhavna Seth unwell

Sambhavna Seth has been keeping in touch with her fans over social media ever since her YouTube channel has attracted a large audience. A public not was shared on Sambhava Seth's Instagram and Twitter where it was revealed that Sabhavna Seth was rushed to the hospital and had returned back home at 5 AM on May 5, 2020.

The note also revealed that after bringing her home from the hospital, she was later taken to the hospital again. The note does not reveal what sickness she is going through. The note concluded by stating that there will not be a daily vlog uploaded on Sambhavna Seth's channel as she is not keeping well.

The note was written by former Bigg Boss contestant Sambhavna Seth's husband Avinash Dwivedi. The two have been married since 2016. Avinash can also often be seen featuring in Sambhavna Seth's vlogs on her YouTube channel. Sambhavna has been posting daily vlogs on her YouTube channel, showcasing her life during the coronavirus lockdown. The YouTube-television personality had also previously revealed how working out from home is keeping her occupied during the lockdown.

#CoronaCrisis This ability to workout at home emerged out of this difficult corona situation.

Always try to look for good in a bad situation.

Think more of what can we learn from Corona and share in comment section below #COVID #CoronaVirusUpdate #CoronavirusOutbreakindia pic.twitter.com/De1pEEx3EN — Sambhavna Seth (@sambhavnaseth) March 20, 2020

