Samir Sharma's 'Yeh Rishtey...' Co-star Ritvik Arora Issues First Statement On His Death

The Hindi TV industry is mourning the loss of actor Samir Sharma. Samir Sharma’s Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke co-star Ritvik Arora talked about Sharma’s death in an interview. Before working in Yeh Rishta Hain Pyaar Ke, Samir Sharma had worked in several other successful TV shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Left Right Left, and many others.

Ritvik Arora reacts to co-star Samir Sharma’s passing

The film and television industry has lost many of its talented actors in the past few months. Now, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Samir Sharma has passed away. The cause of death is presumed to be suicide.

Speaking with Zoom Digital, late Samir Sharma’s co-star Ritvik Arora spoke about the actor’s shocking demise. In the interview, Ritvik Arora said that he was “taken aback” by Sharma’s news. He also called the incident unfortunate and revealed that Samir Sharma was close to their show’s cast and crew.

During the interview, Ritvik Arora also revealed that he and late actor Samir Sharma connected over music and also shared a makeup room from time to time. Arora also admitted that it is difficult to come to terms with Samir’s death. He continued and praised Sharma for being extremely “supportive” and revealed that he and Samir used to appreciate each other’s performances. Ritvik Arora concluded the interview by saying that he wishes Samir’s soul rests in peace and added that he will always remember his co-star in his prayers from now on.

As per inputs, Malad Police has said that Samir Sharma rented his apartment in February this year. It was the actor’s society watchman who noticed Samir’s body while he was out on rounds at night. Soon the watchman alerted the other society members. According to Malad Police, Samir Sharma died by suicide two days ago.

Late actor Samir Sharma was last seen in the show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. The 44-year-old actor was not a new face in the daily-soap industry. He has previously worked in successful shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, Left Right Left, Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?...Ek Baar Phir, Sssshhh Phir Koi Hai, and several other shows. He also played a supporting role in the Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra starrer film Hasee Toh Phasee.

