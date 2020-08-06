Sushant Singh Rajput's Co-star Sahil Vaid Admits 'Drive' Was Not A 'well-made' Film

Sushant Singh Rajput’s co-star from the film Dil Bechara, Sahil Vaid, has admitted that Sushant Singh Rajput’s film Drive was not a well-made film and he was stuck with it. He also added that for an outsider, entering the industry might be difficult, but once the outsider makes space for himself, no one can stop him. During an interview with a leading daily, Sahil Vaid said that he did not know what happened to Sushant Singh Rajput, but assured that he was not a weak person.

Sahil Vaid spoke about the latter’s work in the industry and said that Drive did not work well and Sushant Singh Rajput invited trouble by doing the film. He added that everyone believed Karan Johar could not find theatres to release the film, but it was reportedly a lie and the film was intentionally released on OTT. Drive was a Netflix film which released in 2019 and received bad reviews.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death triggered the nepotism debate in Bollywood. Several filmmakers from the industry were questioned by the Mumbai police, including Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Aditya Chopra. Sahil Vaid added that nepotism can become a roadblock for an outsider’s career, but no one can stop an outsider once they become a big name. He further added that his future in Bollywood is also at risk because of the latter’s death.

Sahil Vaid also spoke about Sushant Singh Rajput’s jolly personality and said that it was he who looked depressed in front of the latter. When he first heard about the actor’s suicide, he thought it was some kind of joke since he never thought a person like Sushant Singh Rajput would commit suicide. He said it was difficult to understand what goes within a person's head and he could not understand a thing.

Karan Johar’s film Drive starred Sushant Singh Rajput, Jacqueline Fernandez, Vikranjeet Virk and Sapna Pabbi in the lead roles. The film, which released on Netflix followed the story around the manhunt of an infamous King for a robbery of ‘gold’. He is later traced by an undercover agent.

