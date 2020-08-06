Samir Sharma's Death: Co-star Kaveri Priyam Says He Was ‘Very Loving, Caring’

Actor Samir Sharma was found dead on Wednesday night. In a recent interview with Zoom, the Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor, Kaveri Priyam, talked about Samir Sharma. The actor said that Samir was a ‘wonderful human being’ and felt that he was ‘loving’ and ‘caring’. Talking about his performance, Kaveri said that he was an ‘amazing actor’. Samir played the role of Kaveri’s father in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. His character was named Shaurya Maheshwari.

In the same interview, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor, Ritvik Arora also talked about Samir Sharma’s untimely demise. According to Zoom, Ritvik was ‘taken aback’ by the ‘appalling news’. He said that it was extremely unfortunate to lose someone so close to them. He said that he bonded with Samir over music and often shared the make-up room with him. Arora felt that it was difficult to accept the news of Samir’s death.

Samir Sharma’s demise

According to a report by Republic World, the society watchman found Samir Sharma’s body. The watchman was reportedly taking a stroll in the society. The actor’s body was found in his Malad West home in Mumbai on August 6. Samir Sharma’s death has shocked the film and TV industry since the actor was just 44 years old.

Samir Sharma made his debut in the television show, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii. He played the role of Krishna Agarwal in the show. He has since starred in several daily soaps some of which include Geet Hui Sabse Parayee, and Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?... Ek Baar Phir. He also made an appearance in the romance drama film, Hasee Toh Phasee.

About Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke:

Yeh Riske Hain Pyaar Ke is a drama television series that is produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut Productions. The show airs on the Indian television channel Star Plus and Disney Plus Hotstar. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke stars Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma in the lead roles. The Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke cast also includes actors like Kaveri Priyam, Ritvik Arora, Chaitrali Gupte, and Rupal Patel, amongst others. The drama television series is a spin-off of Star Plus' popular show Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

