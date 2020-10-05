Samyuktha Karthik Age, Profession & Other Details; Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Contestant Details

Bigg Boss Tamil 4 started airing on October 4th with a grand premiere hosted by Kamal Haasan who gave a house tour to the viewers of the show. This season will be graced by a number of celebrities from the South Indian entertainment industry including Samyujktha Karthik. Here is more information about her.

Who is Samyujktha Karthik?

Samyujktha Karthik entered the Bigg Boss Tamil house as the 14th contestant on the 4th season of the show. She was introduced on the show as a social media influencer who promotes fitness for mothers through her portals and guides people to a healthy lifestyle. Samyujktha is married and is a mother herself and has a kid of 4 years.

Samyujktha seems to be someone who has dipped her toes in several professions before she entered the show business world. According to Thewikifeed.com, Samyuktha is 36 years of age and was born and brought up in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. She did her schooling from St. Patrick’s Anglo Indian Higher Secondary School, Chennai and pursued engineering and has a degree in Civil Engineering from Hindustan College of Engineering in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Apart from being an influencer on social media, Samyujktha is has appeared on a television show as well and is a professional model. The actor was seen in a soap opera, Chandramukhi, which is aired in the year 2018 and stars Raadhika Sarathkumar and Samyujktha Kartik portrayed the character of Rudhra on the show. She has also been seen in a movie Olu which was a Malayalam film.

She has been featured in several ad commercials. Apart from these, Samyujktha is also a dance instructor and a certified nutritionist as well. According to media reports, she got married to her long time boyfriend who is based in Chennai. Samyujktha is also an entrepreneur and runs various business ventures.

When she entered the house, she had to deal with few difficulties like all the best beds were occupied by contestants who entered the house before her. However, she seems to be adamant about making this season a memorable journey for herself as well as the viewers of the show. Check out some of her pictures below.

Image courtesy- Samyujktha Karthik Instagram

