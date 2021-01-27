Sanaya Irani And Mohit Sehgal Celebrate 5th Wedding Anniversary By The Beach Side; See Pic

Iss Pyar Ko Kya Naam Doon actress Sanaya Irani and actor Mohit Sehgal celebrated their 5th wedding anniversary on January 25th. The two are one of the most popular and elegant couples in telly town. They celebrated their anniversary by having a staycation at a hotel, turning off their phones and internet, and had a romantic dinner together.

Irani posted their love-filled images in an Instagram post captioning “Happy 5 to us @itsmohitsehgal. No phones, no WiFi, no social media, only nature, peace and quiet. Just the kinda anniversary we wanted.” Irani shared their pictures posing together as a couple, enjoying dinner, and sharing a lip-lock kiss picture post-dinner.

Mohit Sehgal also posted the pictures captioning “Happy 5th Anniversary to us. Love you baby @sanayairani. Loved our no network zone” and adding kissing, hugging, and heart emojis. Check out their Instagram post-

Also Read: Arjit Taneja Returns To 'Naagin 5'; Actor To Play Pivotal Cameo In The Supernatural Drama

In the pictures, the couple is seen enjoying their romantic dinner together by the beachside and toasting to their married life together. Sanaya had let her hair down wearing a Maroon and peach floral print maxi dress, which had off-shoulder styling, wearing minimal jewelry and looking elegant as always.

Naagin Actor Mohit Sehgal looked debonair wearing a maroon t-shirt coordinating with Sanaya’s dress, along with a dapper denim jacket over it. It was not just their fans going aww! and dropping heart and crying emojis on their Instagram post but also other celebrities showering their love in the comments for them, which included Nakul Mehta as always and Arjit Taneja, Sharad Malhotra, and many more.

Also Read: Sanaya Irani Wishes Her 'love' Mohit Sehgal On 35th Birthday With An Adorable Pic

Mohit Sehgal and Sanaya Irani's wedding

Mohit Sehgal and Sanaya Irani had announced their relationship in November 2010 during the final shoot of their successful series Mile Jab Hum Tum in which they had gained popularity as a TV couple for their roles of Gunjan and Samrat. The couple announced their engagement in December 2015 and had a sunset beach wedding in Goa in January 25th 2016. The wedding was attended by Sanaya and Mohit’s friends from the industry including Drashti Dhami, Barun Sobti, Pashmeen Manchanda, Raqesh Vashisth, Ridhi Dogra, Arjun Bijlani, Neha Swami, Jai Bhanushali, and Dalljiet Kaur. They both participated in Nach Baliye 8 in 2017 and emerged as the second runner up on the show.

Sanaya Irani was last seen in Vikram Bhatt’s horror-thriller film Ghost which released in 2019. Sanaya is popular for her roles in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, and Nach Baliye. She also featured in movies such as Fanaa, Dum Dum Dumroo, Pihu and Ghost. Sanaya has also appeared in web series such as Vodka Shots and Zindabad.

All images credits: Sanya Irani's and Mohit Sehgal's Instagram

Also Read: Arjun Bijlani's Mother Gets Hospitalised, Actor Says 'You’re Going To Be Fine'; See Video

Also Read: 'The Conjuring' Writers Join Vikram Bhatt's Next As Screenplay Consultants | Read Details

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.