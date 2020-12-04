Sanaya Irani Wishes Her 'love' Mohit Sehgal On 35th Birthday With An Adorable Pic

On December 3, 2020, Sanaya Irani took to her Instagram handle and shared an adorable picture with her hubby Mohit Sehgal. She wished him a Happy Birthday by sharing a liplock picture from her vacay with Mohit. In the picture, Sanaya and Mohit, kissing each other, posed for the camera while enjoying nature. The picture has made all their fans’ hearts flutter as they continue to give major relationship goals.

Sanaya Irani shares picture with Mohit Sehgal

In the picture, Sanaya was seen wearing a tank and white coloured shrug and her black sunglasses complimented her look. She wore minimal jewellery that made her look elegant at the same time. Her hair was styled straight and kept loose. On the other hand, Mohit looked dapper wearing a black coloured jacket and sunglasses.

Many of their fans went gaga over the couple’s strong bond. Fans wished Mohit in the comments section and showered love and blessings. Many others dropped red hearts and fire emoticons. A fan wrote, “@itsmohitsehgal @sanayairani aww such a cute photo of monaya. Finally, our baby wish to our bday baby. Love u” with kissing face emoticons.

Another one wrote, “Happy birthday @itsmohitsehgal you are such a sweetheart and genuine I must say Sanaya one lucky woman they are adorable san happy birthday mohit” with heart eye face emoticon. Take a look at some fans' reactions.

This is not the first time that the adorable couple has shared their liplock picture. The couple kickstarted their 2020 with a liplock picture amid snow from their vacay. Sanaya captioned the picture as, “Kissing 2019 goodbye and bringing in 2020 with loads of love. Happy New year everyone have a great year ahead”. Fans wished them Happy New Year and poured love in the comments.

Sanaya and Mohit met on the sets of Miley Jab Hum Tum in the year 2008. They fell in love and tied the knot in January 2016 in Goa. Sanaya is popular for her roles in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, Nach Baliye. She also appeared in movies such as Fanaa, Dum Dum Dumroo, Pihu and Ghost. Sanaya was also featured in web series such as Vodka Shots and Zindabad.

