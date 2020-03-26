Sanaya Irani Unable To Meet Parents In NYC For Navroz 2020 Due To Coronavirus Lockdown

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, India is currently on lockdown and all travel ports have been shut down. In a recent interview, actor Sanaya Irani revealed that she was unable to meet her parents on the Parsi New Year, Navroz, due to the coronavirus travel ban. Sanaya Irani's parents live in New York, USA, and the actor often travels to meet them on special occasions. However, Sanaya Irani revealed that the coronavirus lockdown forced her to cancel her plans and that she is currently in self-isolation along with her husband, Mohit Sehgal.

In an interview with a news organisation, Sanaya Irani stated that she had not been able to meet her parents for a really long time and it was really annoying when she could not meet anyone on Navroz 2020. Sanaya Irani mentioned that she missed those times when all of her family members and friends would get together to celebrate their New Year with much fanfare. The actor reminisced about how they would pray together and hope that the coronavirus lockdown would get over soon.

Further, Sanaya Irani spoke about how she was spending her free time during the coronavirus lockdown. The actor stated that she was binge-watching a lot of international web shows, world cinema and documentaries. Sanaya Irani said that for an actor, it is essential to watch international films, as it helped broaden their horizon.

Sanaya Irani then talked about her short film with Nakuul Mehta, which was recently released online. The actor claimed that now was the best time to release content online because a lot of people are working from home and they have ample time to watch shows online. She added that the coronavirus lockdown has caused a rise in the consumption of online content.

Finally, Sanaya Irani asked people to be a little more responsible during the coronavirus lockdown. Talking about people who were still moving around during the lockdown, Sanaya Irani stated that even if people felt like they could survive the virus, they could still spread it to others who were more venerable to the disease. So, she told people to respect the lockdown as they could spread it to those who were actually at risk.

