Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, Man Sharpens His 'architectural' Skills; Watch

Gripped by coronavirus fear on one hand and isolation on the other, people have now resorted to staying indoors, following strict restrictions and lockdown in many nations all over the world. Since people now have an ample amount of free time to themselves, they have been coming up with quirky yet different ideas to keep their energy boosted. People have been testing their skills producing several ideas, however, this man is definitely a genius when it comes to creativity and innovation.

Working from home?

The 13-second-long video was posted on Reddit on March 22, and is continuously making people shriek with laughter. The video that was aptly titled, "another productive day working from home", shows a man using plastic containers to create a masterpiece, putting all his architectural skills to test.

Creativity par excellence

While people have been playing different and odd games, besides coming up with strange ideas, this man has made people wonder in amazement. The video shows a man using single-use, little plastic containers to create an architectural masterpiece. Using the little boxes, the man forms an arch-like structure.

What is even more shocking and surprising is the way the structure stands without any external support to it. Many people were tempted by the unique formation of the structure and its ability to sustain itself without even a harness. Besides the creative structure, what was more appealing was the way the structure looked. The shape resembled a set of teeth, a larger set, that is not only bizarre but also unsettling and different.

Netizens impressed

However, besides the architectural piece that the man created, netizens were more impressed with the smile on the man's face on completion of his work, which brought a broad smile to the viewers' faces as well. Since posted, the video has garnered an upvote count of over 1,50,000 besides a good deal of comments, over 1,600. People left in a barrel of comments appreciating the man for his architectural masterpiece and the quirky idea he had come up with while in isolation. Some even commented on his smile, and how his happiness made them smile.

