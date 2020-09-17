Sanaya Irani's Birthday - Drashti Dhami Wishes Her With A Funny Video And A Sweet Caption

Sanaya Irani's best friend Drashti Dhami recently wished the actor on her birthday. Drashti took to Instagram to upload a fun video where fans could see the actor scaring Sanaya. She also added a heartfelt caption with the post. Take a look at her post and see how fans responded to the comical video.

Sanaya Irani's Birthday: Drashti Dhami's wish

Drashti Dhami uploaded the video on the occasion of Sanaya Irani's birthday. In the video, fans can see Sanaya walking back into her room in her pyjamas and suddenly Drashti Dhami screams from behind her. Sanaya gets visibly shocked and screams. Drashti, who seems to be holding the camera, starts laughing uncontrollably and follows her into her room. A while later, fans hear Sanaya say -'This is not funny'. Sanaya Irani and Drashti Dhami are very good friends, going by their interactions on social media and during events.

Drashti added a very sweet caption with the post for Sanaya Irani's birthday. She mentioned that she will always have Sanaya's back and that she would definitely try scaring her again. Her caption read - 'Happy bday baby !!!!! I promise u I will b there for u always ........ to scare u #love u sooo much @sanayairani Ps: can’t wait to scare u again !!! I always hv ur back' (sic).

Many fans and admirers of both the actors thought the video was quite funny. A few fans also wished Sanaya on her birthday. Take a look at the comments on the post:

Pic Credit: Drashti Dhami's Instagram

Sanaya Irani's birthday post

Sanaya Irani uploaded a fun birthday post on her Instagram. In the post, fans could see that the actor had been picked up by her friends. Sanaya Irani and Drashti Dhami both looked very happy in Sanaya Irani's birthday post. The post was captioned - 'Instagram vs Reality. That’s pretty much how I brought in my bday. When it’s 2020 nothing surprises me. Had such a fun night with my peeps' (sic). Take a look at the post:

Many fans and celebs also commented on the post. Most fans and celebs wished the actor on her birthday. Take a look at the comments on the post:

Pic Credit: Sanaya Irani's Instagram

Promo Pic Credit: Sanaya Irani & Drashti Dhami's Instagram

