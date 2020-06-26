Sangeita Chauhaan And Manish Raisinghan's Relationship Timeline, All You Need To Know

Actor Manish Raisinghan and Sangeita Chauhaan will be tying the knot on June 30, 2020. The couple had been long rumoured to have been dating each other but no official confirmation for the same was made public. The two have been reportedly dating since the past two years and will finally be tying the knot on June 30, 2020, which also happens to be Manish's best friend actor Avika Gor's birthday.

Story so far

Back in 2017, Manish Raisinghan was rumoured to be dating actor Avika Gor. The two worked together on the show Sasural Simar Ka and were constantly asked to clarify their relationship status publically. The duo would often jokingly rubbish all the rumours but have also on many instances gone on record and cleared the air stating that the two are not dating each other. As per reports, Manish was already dating Sangeita Chauhaan after the two met on the sets of Ek Shringaar- Swambhiman. But the rumours of Manish and Avika Gor being together did not stop. There were rumours as of May 2020 which suggested that the duo had got married, but there was no truth to it either.

Talking about his marriage plans, Manish Raisinghan recently spoke to a news portal and shared that he and Sangeita Chauhaan will be tying the knot in a Gurudwara in Mumbai on June 30, 2020. The marriage will be attended by ten people and neither of the couple's parents will be attending the wedding as they are senior citizens. Manish also shared the entire incident of how the decision of the marriage was taken by both of the families.

Manish Raisinghan shared that it was a 'jhatka' (shock) for everyone. The actor was asked about marriage by his father and he agreed to it. Both his parents were surprised to know that Sangeita was the girl. He later called Sangeita up and asked if he could talk to her parents, but Sangeita chose to break the news herself. The actor described the entire incident to be straight out of a comedy show than a serious affair as things happened very quickly.

