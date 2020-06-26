Shivangi Joshi Not Quitting 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', Read Details

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been running for over a decade now. According to various reports, the lead star Shivangi Joshi will continue her journey with the series and not bid adieu. It happened after a report speculated that the actor might quit the show. Here’s everything that you need to know about it. Read on:

Shivangi Joshi to quit Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai?

Shivangi Joshi stars alongside Mohsin Khan in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Some media reports have speculated that the former will leave the show. However, a media report revealed that she would stay in the series. Moreover, the news about Shivangi Joshi quitting the show is fake.



So, she will continue to play the lead role of Naira in the daily soap alongside Mohsin Khan, who portrays her husband Kartik in the popular soap. According to reports, the creative team came up with a new storyline only after Shivangi Joshi’s decision. But neither the makers nor the actor has made any official announcement about the same.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai cast

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most popular Hindi soap operas. It has been airing for over a decade now. The drama show started in 2009 and gained high praise from both critics and viewers. Initially, actors such as Hina Khan and Karan Mehra played pivotal roles in the series.

On the other hand, the makers of the show introduced Shivangi Khan and Mohsin Khan in 2016 considering a generation leap. Naira is the daughter of Akshara (Hina Khan) and Naitik (Karan Mehra). As per a report, the latter two left the show after feeling that their character had become ''monotonous''. However, their exit left the fans in a state of shock.

Now, after the government announced nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, the shooting of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai stopped abruptly. The plot of the show has now taken a turn and revealed that Naira’s daughter is alive. Earlier, everyone thought that she was stillborn. So, Kartik begins searching for her.

