Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Sanjay Gandhi On Rule For Senior Actors: 'It Is Not Fair'

Since the implementation of the ‘unlock phase’ by the government, many shows have resumed their shooting. However, earlier, the state government had come out with a rule that did not allow actors over the age of 65 to work. Regarding this, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehla Hain actor Sanjay Gandhi shared his views with Bollywood Bubble. Here is what he told the entertainment portal:

Sanjay Gandhi’s views on the rule prohibiting actors above 65 to shoot

Recently, while speaking about the rule of actors above 65 not being allowed on set, the actor said that this decision of the government was not right and it was not fair for everyone. He further added that the unfair rule was to be made applicable to everyone, irrespective of the industry. He named a few veteran Bollywood actors to put forth his point, by saying how such actors won't sit at home and would try to continue working. He mentioned that he took those names to prove his point, rather than to put any allegation of them. He was of the opinion that the Government should help and support senior actors.

During the interview, Gandhi also revealed that he was trying to understand the situation from the producer's point of view. He added that he also spoke to his co-stars to get a better understanding of the reason behind such a rule. According to him, they were of the opinion that the government didn't want to take any chance of these actors falling ill while shooting. As the virus was still around, there were chances of anyone being infected. And if anyone would fall sick during the shoot, the whole expense would have to be borne by the producer.

In the interview, he claimed that even he agreed with this as this could be the only reason for such a rule. The actor was of the opinion that this was just a phase and that things would very soon go back to normal.

On the work front, Sanjay Gandhi recently turned director with his short film ‘Yaad’. The movie released on June 30, 2020, on online streaming platform MX Player. As per reports, the movie finally released after 10 long years as the actor revealed that he had misplaced the original and final disc of the film.

