Sanjeeda Shaikh And Aamir Ali Parenting A Four-month-old Girl?

Popular couple in television industry Sanjeeda Shaikh and Aamir Ali has always given some major couple goals to their fans. Their fans have always adored them as a couple. Currently, reports of their separation have been making rounds on the table. Amidst all these, they broke the internet with the announcement of parenting a four-month-old-girl.

For the unversed, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Aamir Ali, after dating for a long time, tied the knot in 2012. A couple of weeks back, a leading entertainment website stated in its report that the duo is not happy in their marriage and are facing some major issues. Later, it was speculated that they might file a divorce. The report also mentioned that they both have been living separately for a while.

Whereas Sanjeeda zipped her lips, Aamir came up and said in a media interaction that everything is okay between them. Though the couple poured love on each other through their social media, the reports raised many eyebrows in the television industry. But the recent report by other leading news portal seems to put an end to all the speculations. Reportedly, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Aamir Ali opted for surrogacy and the duo wanted to keep the news of the baby's birth under wraps.

On the work front, Sanjeeda Shaikh, who was last seen in TV serial Bhutu, has wrapped shooting for her upcoming Punjabi film Kaali Khuhi. She will also join hands with director Bejoy Nambiar for a Bollywood project. Titled Taish, the upcoming film will also feature Harshvardhan Rane, Jim Sarbh, and Pulkit Samrat in the lead cast. Whereas, Aamir Ali was last seen in a TV serial Navaragi re. The comedy-social drama was on air for two months.

(Cover Picture Courtesy: Aamir Ali Instagram)

