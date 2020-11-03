Sanjeeda Sheikh Talks About Her Motherhood: 'It Is Literally Like I See Myself Growing'

Sanjeeda Sheikh recently talked about her motherhood. She also opened up about how her life has been after their daughter came in their lives. Sanjeeda Sheikh and Aamir Ali broke the news last year about having a baby through surrogacy. Sanjeeda Sheikh's daughter has now turned a year old and she states that she is loving life with her.



According to a report by Pinkvilla, Sanjeeda Sheikh opened up about her motherhood experience and shared how she has been loving this phase. While talking to the media outlet, she said how her life has been better and how she would just want to keep it simple as she has a buddy in life. She added that the only companion she has in her life is her daughter right now. She hailed her decision of surrogacy and further stated that she feels that surrogacy was her most amazing call. She talked about how grateful she felt to experience motherhood and went on to say that she is with her mother and it is a blessing for a mother as they see themselves grow. Sanjeeda Sheikh also added that she has literally seen herself growing and she has been thoroughly enjoying this phase. The actor also shared her opinion on how things have been changing these days for artists who have been tagged as TV actors. She stated how difficult it has been for her but she has evolved over time.

Sanjeeda Sheikh and Aamir Ali’s relationship has been subject to a lot of speculations and the duo is reportedly been living separately. But after the birth of Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Sheikh's daughter through surrogacy, they have been taking care of their child together.

She was recently seen in Taish, a ZEE5 Original series, and is now all geared up to appear on Kaali Khuhi on Netflix. She will be essaying one of the vital roles in this horror movie.

Sanjeeda Sheikh’s family

According to reports by Celebrity Born, Sanjeeda Sheikh’s family includes her mother, Anisha Sheikh, brother Anas Abdul Rahim Sheikh. She got married to Aamir Ali in 2012.

