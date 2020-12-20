Sanjeeda Sheikh's Birthday: Check Out The 10 Best Lehengas From The Actor's Collection!

On December 20, 2020, actor Sanjeeda Sheikh will be celebrating her 36th birthday. Renowned for her appearances on the Hindi TV serial industry, Sanjeeda Sheikh's hot pics have become a sensation social media. The actor posts pictures in slight makeup and a range of colourful outfits corresponding to her roles in the respective TV shows.

If you are looking for tips on fashion and styling in both minimalistic or heavy makeup, Sanjeeda Sheikh's Instagram is the right place to go to. The actor has not only shared glimpses from her TV career, but also her modelling photoshoots, showcasing some of the most beautiful dresses ever designed in the industry. Have a look at some of her best ones.

Sanjeeda Sheikh's Photos in Designer Lehengas

1. Jaipuri Green Lehenga

This is the latest lehenga picture from Sanjeeda Sheikh's Instagram. In this picture, the actor is standing on the blazing sands of the beach and looking sideways at the camera, with the wind blowing her hair around. She is wearing a traditional Mehendi green lehenga with Jaipuri patterns on the borders.

2. Sea Green and Off-White Lehenga

Sanjeeda Sheikh's photos in lehengas are mostly without the chunni. In this picture, the actor is wearing a heavily embroidered off-white lehenga and a lush sea green blouse. She is looking upwards with a look of confidence on her face.

3. Pink and Rose Gold Lehenga

The rose gold bottom of the lehenga is paired up with a pink, non-traditional blouse. Lehengas like this one fall into the Indo-Western category, which is becoming more and more popular nowadays. In this picture, Sanjeeda is looking straight into the camera with a smirk on her lips.

4. Golden Lehenga

The jewellery worn by the actor in this picture makes it stand out in all of Sanjeeda Sheikh's hot pics in the lehenga. In this picture, the blouse is made of golden, non-textured velvet, and the bottom is made of off-white embroidered silk. Sanjeeda is looking at the camera while leaning against a wall in an S-shaped pose.

5. Faint Green and Golden Lehenga

The slightly greenish tint on the lehenga is covered with golden embroidery all over. The blouse and the bottom are of the same texture, unlike the previous lehengas worn by the actor. Sanjeeda is confidently walking ahead and flaunting her lehenga in the video.

6. Teal and Red Lehenga

Akin to her sea-green and pink lehengas, this one also boasts of an interesting colour combination. The contrast between the colours teal and red make the actor's skin look fairer. She is grinning at the camera, expressing excitement about the lehenga.

7. Golden Lehenga with Chunni

This is one of the only pictures of Sanjeeda where she has a chunni completing the lehenga. The lehenga is beige themed and is laden with heavy golden embroidery. Sanjeeda is looking sideways down at her chunni, looking engrossed in the design.

8. Black and Golden Lehenga

The colour combination involving a black silk base and golden designs in the borders makes the actor's skin look even more radiant. There are pieces of pink embroidery on the blouse and the embroidery is in Jaipuri patterns. Sanjeeda is seated on a ledge and is looking sideways with a slight sneer.

9. Steel Grey Lehenga

One of the most popular lehenga colours, steel grey looks almost bluish in the picture. The lehenga is heavily embroidered and the blouse looks darker than the bottom. Sanjeeda is wearing a nose ring and smiling in the picture, indicating happiness and exuberance.

10. Printed Sky Blue Lehenga

One of the oldest posts on her Instagram, this is a lehenga with a more casual look to it. With the funky patterns printed on it, the sky blue lehenga makes the actor look younger. Sanjeeda is holding a chunni behind her shoulders and smiling in glee, impressed with the lehenga's design.

