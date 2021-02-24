Sanjeeda Shaikh Drops Sun-kissed Selfie Flaunting Her Beautiful Smile; See Photo

Popular television actor Sanjeeda Shaikh took to her official Instagram handle on February 23, 2021, and shared a sunkissed picture featuring herself. In the picture, she can be seen flaunting her faded smile and looked away from the camera while clicking the picture. One can see her donning a noodle strap top and minimal makeup.

Sanjeeda Shaikh flaunts her minimal makeup look

In the picture, one can see her donning a black and cream coloured noodle strap top. She went for subtle makeup and tied her hair in a bun with few straps hanging on the front side. Sharing the picture, she simply dropped a happy face emoticon. As soon as the picture was up on the internet, many of her fans and followers were quick to like it and flooded the comments section with compliments.

Karishma Tanna called her ‘hottie’ and dropped a fire emoticon. A fan commented, “You have the most beautiful smile” with several red hearts and a heart-eyed face emoticon. Another one wrote, “Sexy and beautiful” with a shining red heart and a fire emoticon. A netizen commented, “Getting crazier day by day” with a fire emoji and heart. Another one wrote, “Such a beautyyy” with a heart.

This is not the first time that Sanjeeda has won thousands of hearts by dropping a picture of herself. The actor on the same day shared a Reel video featuring herself along with Punjabi singer, Jass Manak. In the video, the duo can be seen holding each other while capturing the reel slow-motion video. Jass and Sanjeeda flaunted their bright smiles as they seemed lost in each other’s eyes. Sanjeeda donned a yellow flared crop top paired with a navy blue coloured long skirt. Jas wore a blue and white coloured printed shirt and denim jeans.

As for the caption, Sanjeeda wrote, “Thank you for the Love ‘#saiyaan’. Thank you for the reels on ‘#saiyaan… loving the response” with a red heart and praying hands emoticon. Many of their fans and followers dropped red hearts and heart-eyed face emoticons. A fan commented, “Looking so pretty”. Another one wrote, “you’re amazing as usual” with a red heart.

The list of popular Sanjeeda Shaikh's TV shows includes Ek Hasina Thi, Badalte Rishton Ki Dastan, Kayamath, Kya Hoga Nimmo Ka, Nach Baliye, Zara Nachke Dikha and many more. She has also appeared in films like Baghban, Pankh, Ashke, Nawabzaade and more. She will next be seen in Kun Faya Kun.

A peek into Sanjeeda Shaikh's photos

