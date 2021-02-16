Aamir Ali Shares A Pic With His 'eternal Valentine' Ayra; Netizens Gush Over Her Cuteness

Indian Television actor Aamir Ali recently shared an Instagram photo with his adorable daughter, Ayra Ali, introducing her as his Valentine. Aamir Ali is prominently known for his roles in television serials like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki and more. Aamir also starred in the tv show F.I.R. as Chief Inspector Bajrang Pandey from 2011 to 2015.

Aamir Ali's daughter made an adorable appearance on the actor's Instagram handle just one day after Valentine's Day. In the photo, Aamir Ali can be seen holding his daughter as he smiles for the camera while the little one looks surprised at something. Aamir shared the post with the caption, "A part of my heart.. my eternal valentine.. #happyvalentinesday to everyone.. spread #love today n everyday.. #ayraali #jaan". Take a look at the post below.

Also read: 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Star Priya Ahuja Meets Kush Shah 'after Ages', Posts Pic

Aamir Ali's photo; fans react

Aamir Ali's photo with his precious daughter Ayra Ali became quite popular as the actor shared his post. Many of the actor's fans and celebrity friends responded to the post with compliments. Television actors like Maniesh Paul, Jay Bhanushali and Dalljiet Kaur were among the many actors who responded to the post. Actress Dalljiet Kaur even commented wishing Ayra a very happy valentine's day. Many of Aamir Ali's fans also commented on the post calling Ayra Ali "cute" and "adorable" while wishing her blessings from god. One of his fans even commented saying "Mashallah". Take a look at some of the comments below.

Also read: Gurmeet Choudhary And Debina Bonnerjee Celebrate Anniversary In Chic European Style

Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh

Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh tied the knot in 2012 after dating for a long time. The couple opted for surrogacy and announced the birth of their daughter in August 2020. Sanjeeda Shaikh and Aamir Ali took part in the celebrity reality TV dance show, Nach Baliye, and won the 3rd season. The couple also hosted the 4th season of Nach Baliye together. In 2015, the couple also took part in the reality TV show Power Couple which featured 10 popular celebrity couples from across fields, who compete with each other over various challenges. The couple separated from one another in 2020. Take a look at another post about Aamir Ali's daughter, which the actor shared when she started walking, below.

Also read: Mouni Roy Flaunts Svelte Body In Red Bikini While Posing Amid Crashing Waves

Also read: Elli AvrRam Dances To 'I Like It' In Her New Video, Fans Gush Over Her Moves

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.