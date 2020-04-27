Sanjeeda Shaikh Grooves To Beyonce's Flirty Song Amid Divorce Rumours

Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh have become the talk of the town recently. There have been several reports doing the rounds that their marriage has hit a rocky road. Sanjeeda Shaikh has been staying at her maternal house since the past few months and reportedly has no plans to return. Amid all these, the actor recently shared a video of her grooving on social media.

Sanjeeda Shaikh dances to Beyonce's Baby Boy You Stay On My Mind

Sanjeeda Shaikh recently shared a video of her dancing to Beyonce's Baby Boy You Stay On My Mind on social media. The actor nailed almost every move in the video as she is dressed in a pink jumpsuit. Her dance moves were proof of why she deserved to win Nach Baliye 3 and Zara Nachke Dikha.

Check out Sanjeeda Shaikh’s video here:

There have been several reports doing the rounds since the start of 2020 suggesting that Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh have decided to end their 8-year long marriage. Sanjeeda moved out of the couple’s house a few months ago and has been staying at her parents’ place now. Reportedly, she does not intend to return anytime soon.

Sanjeeda Shaikh has ended her marriage with Aamir Ali. According to reports, the couple will head for a divorce after the lockdown period comes to an end and the courts open. There is no clear reason as to why the couple has decided to take such a drastic decision after being together for so long.

