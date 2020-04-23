Sanjeeda Shaikh Shares Sultry Photos Amid Lockdown And Break-up Rumours

Television actor Sanjeeda Shaikh is quite active on social media and often shares fun candid pictures. Amid the split up rumours with husband Aamir Ali, the actress has been sharing some sultry pictures sans the actor. The rumours first surfaced in mid- 2019. However, actor Aamir Ali’s last post about Sanjeeda Shaikh was back in December last year. Check out some of her best pictures while being in lockdown.

ALSO READ: Sanjeeda Shaikh And Aamir Ali's Story Will Leave You Emotional Amidst Divorce Rumors

Sanjeeda Shaikh’s Instagram

Sanjeeda Shaikh looked gorgeous in this full-sleeve top with floral prints. In the picture, she can be seen wearing minimum makeup. Sanjeeda opted for floral shorts.

ALSO READ: Have Sanjeeda Shaikh And Aamir Ali Called It Quits After Eight Years Of Marriage?

Sanjeeda Shaikh looks like a vision in a velvet blue coloured dress. She opted for a no-makeup look.

Sanjeeda Shaikh made heads turn in a red coloured velved top and a skirt with animated prints. She left her hair open and showed off her toned midriff in the social media post.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor Shares Throwback Pictures From Her Photoshoot Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Sanjeeda Shaikh told her fans to, ‘seize the moment’ in her social media post. She opted for a print on print combination. She paired a floral full-sleeved top with floral shorts.

Sanjeeda Shaikh wore a white coloured off-shoulder top and smiled at the camera. She wore minimum makeup and left her hair open.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan Compares His Farmhouse To Bigg Boss House Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.