Aamir Ali Says He Had A 5-second Long Blackout While Shooting For 'Naxalbari'; Watch

Actor Aamir Ali has lately been gearing up for the release of his next action-packed series, Naxalbari. He recently took to Twitter to share an anecdote about how he blacked out for a few seconds while he was shooting for an intense sequence in the show. In the short video posted, he is seen taking a small pause in the middle of a scene before resuming work like nothing ever happened. Aamir Ali also promoted the series at the end of the tweet, encouraging fans to catch the show on ZEE5.

Aamir Ali’s blackout incident amidst shoot

Aamir Ali is all set to be seen in ZEE5’s upcoming action-drama show, Naxalbari. He recently posted a short throwback video from the shooting location of Naxalbari, explaining how he blacked out for a few minutes in the middle of a serious scene. He also stated that one of the best parts about being an actor is challenging oneself to do better with every scene, as long as things end well.

In the video posted, Aamir Ali is seen playing the character Keswani, who is hiding behind a cloth-covered table at a packed function. Things seem to have gone downhill at the venue as people are seen finding a place to hide while a load of bullets are being fired across the room. Aamir Ali is seen holding a revolver in his hand as he makes an attempt to turn around and shoot a few people while also keeping himself safe and hidden behind the table.

In one sequence of the scene, Aamir Ali is seen suffering from a blackout, making him take a short pause to return to his senses. He also takes off his spectacles in hopes of getting back to normal. The talented actor does not let this scene affect the shooting schedule and continues to work without much hesitation.

Read Aamir Ali Reveals How He Prepped For His Role In 'Naxalbari' Amid The COVID-19 Pandemic

Also read Aamir Ali's First Look From ZEE5 Original Web Series Naxalbari Out On His Instagram

In the caption for the post, Aamir Ali has mentioned that this is what an actor’s life looks like. The incident happened during an action sequence where he blanked out for 5 seconds. He also stated that there are no issues as long as things fall in place at the end. Have a look at the video on Aamir Ali’s Twitter here.

A small peak into an actor's life and the challenges we face....this happened during an action scene when I actually blanked out for about 5 seconds. I love that my work allows me to keep challenging myself and as long as all's well that ends well.. #Naxalbari #ReleasingTomorrow pic.twitter.com/3ZIXM0ugmH — Aamir Ali (@ali_aamir) November 27, 2020

Read Mouni Roy, Aamir Ali, Aamna Sharif Groove To 'Jeene Ke Hai Chaar Din' At Diwali Party

Also read Sanjeeda Sheikh Talks About Her Motherhood: 'It Is Literally Like I See Myself Growing'

Image Courtesy: Aamir Ali Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.