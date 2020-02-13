'Sanjivani 2' Written Update For February 13: NV Gives Ishaani's Hand To Sid

Sanjivani 2 has become one of the most popular television shows on Star Plus which premiered on August 12, 2019. The first season of the show aired between 2002-2005 and was off-air for more than a decade before being revamped for a new season in 2019.

The new season of Sanjivani stars Surbhi Chandna, Namit Khanna, Mohnish Bahl and Gurdeep Kohli in the lead roles. The timing of the show has been shifted to 6:30 pm from Monday (February 3) and airs from Monday to Friday, on both Star Plus and Hotstar.

Sanjivani 2 written update - February 13, 2020

In today's episode, Rishab and Rahil asked Ishaani to come near Sid. Ishaani was still hesitant about it while NV untied the Mannat cloth and reminded Ishaani of her strengths and weaknesses. Ishaani took slow steps towards Sid, while NV kept her hand of Sid's hand and kept the Mannat cloth on their hands. Sid got back to consciousness and called Ishaani. Rishab checked his senses but he did not respond. He then asked Ishaani to check his senses. NV supported her and she asked Sid if he could sense anything. Sid held her hand in response and nodded his head. Rahil and Rishab then urged her to continue speaking with Sid.

Ishaani looked at NV for support and he asked her to continue. She showed three fingers in front of him and asked how many fingers were those, but Sid did not respond. Ishaani said that his eyes could recognise the fingers but could not pronounce it yet. Ishaani was about to leave when Sid held her hand tightly which shocked her. NV fisted his hand seeing it while Bebe took NV aside. She asked him that Sid got his consciousness and said that there was no need for Ishaani to be there with him.

NV responded saying that Ishaani was depressed the whole time and the only thing that could give her peace was Sid's answers to her questions. He asked her to stay calm and leave from there. Richard was grateful that the overdose did not affect Sid's nervous system, while NV asked him to behave in the ICU asked him to maintain his dignity.

Ishaani pointed at Rahil and asked if he could recognise him and Sid identified him. He then identified Rishab and Nurse Philo too. Sid said that Vardhan was out of their way all of a sudden. Rahil asked him if he remembered going away to America. Sid said that Vardhan had gone to jail and now no one could separate him and Ishaani.

They got shocked after knowing that Sid only remembered everything until Vardhan's arrest and Ishaani got shocked too. She recalled saying NV that once she saw Sid, the only question she needed to ask him was why did he leave her and what was her mistake. She got hyper at the fact that Sid had forgotten everything after Vardhan's arrest. She took her hand away from him and ran out of the ward while Bebe ran behind her too. Sid's vital started dropping with Ishaani's sudden exit and Rishab instructed Nurse Philo to sedate him.

Later, Rahil, Rishab, Ishaani, and NV were present in the meeting room, when Rahil taunted Ishaani for running away and said that for time being, they had sedated him, but it continued for long. Rishab asked Ishaani to cooperate as she was the only person to whom he responded while Ishaani sat idle.

