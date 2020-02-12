'Sanjivani 2' February 12 Written Update: Sid Mutters Ishaani's Name In Unconsciousness

Sanjivani 2 has become one of the most popular television shows on Star Plus which premiered on August 12, 2019. The first season of the show aired between 2002-2005 and was off-air for more than a decade before being revamped for a new season in 2019.

The new season of Sanjivani stars Surbhi Chandna, Namit Khanna, Mohnish Bahl and Gurdeep Kohli in the lead roles. The timing of the show has been shifted to 6:30 pm from Monday (February 3) and airs from Monday to Friday, on both Star Plus and Hotstar.

Sanjivani 2 written update - February 12, 2020

In today's episode, Ishaani asked NV for divorce. Later, NV sat alone and recalled the time when he first met Ishaani. He kept explaining himself to her but she did not say a word. He then recalled their time after marriage. Ishaani gave him the divorce papers and asked him to sign it as she had already signed it. She also said that she could not be a good wife and give him the happiness he deserved. She left the papers inside the side table and left from there.

NV held the divorce papers in his hands and spoke to himself saying that he should not make any hasty decisions. He saw Ishaani coming and immediately kept the papers back in the table. Ishaani came there and found him sitting at the end of the bed. She simply got on the bed and went to sleep.

The next morning, Bebe was exercising when she got a call. She asked the servant about NV and Ishaani, who told her that they had left early in the morning without having their breakfast. She wondered where they would have gone. Meanwhile, Rahil was checking Sid's vitals and found it stable. He was relieved when Rishab came there. He asked him where Ishaani was but Rahil was least interested in her.

Rahil told Rishab that it was already 24 hours since the surgery and Sid should have been back to consciousness by then. Ishaani and NV were in the car and Ishaani wondered where he was taking her. Sid started muttering Ishaani's name and Rahil called Ishaani but NV cut the call. Rahil got furious at both NV and Ishaani again. He said that he has had enough of them while Rishab asked him to not be emotional as Ishaani's presence was needed there to bring Sid back to consciousness.

Bebe got informed about Sid's condition and she rushed there. Sid condition started sinking while Rahil shouted at her for NV and Ishaani not sticking to their words. NV came there and said that Isaani was there. Ishaani visited there and found that Sid was muttering her name. She got teary-eyed seeing him.

