Sanjivani 2 Written Update For February, 7: Ishaani Is Shocked On Seeing NV's Blind Trust

Sanjivani 2 has become one of the most popular television shows on Star Plus which premiered on August 12, 2019. The first season of the show aired between 2002-2005 and was off-air for more than a decade before being revamped for a new season in 2019.

The new season of Sanjivani stars Surbhi Chandna, Namit Khanna, Mohnish Bahl and Gurdeep Kohli in the lead roles. The timing of the show has been shifted to 6:30 pm from Monday (February 3) and airs from Monday to Friday, on both Star Plus and Hotstar.

Sanjivani 2 written update - February 7, 2020

In today's episode, Ishaani stood startled while Rishab urged her to assist him because the surgery would not be possible without a doctor's assistance. He saw blood coming out of Sid's ears and asked Ishaani for her help but Ishaani remained numb.

He then begged her to assist him but Ishaan told him that she could not do it because she felt something might go wrong. Rishab asked her to follow the instructions and promised her that nothing wrong would happen. He later saw blood coming out of his nose and needed to sterilise his brain. He asked for a drill and Ishaani gave it with shivering hands followed by a knife.

Ishaani's hands got stuck and Rishab got irked as he saw that she was worsening the trouble. He asked her to give a 20 ml injection and Ishaani gave it to him while Roshan made it 30 ml and injected it. Sid started getting an attack and Roshan realised that it was his fault. He started worrying about his career and wondered what to do. Rahil and Nurse Philo were on their way while Rahil was extremely worried about Sid.

Roshan thought that if anyone got to know that Sid's condition was because of him, his career would be at stake. He thought of putting the blame on Ishaani and shouted at her stating that she passed over the 30 ml injection instead of 20 ml. Ishaani got shocked and said that she was sure that she handed over the 20 ml injection.

Roshan put the bottle in her coat and asked her to check her pocket. Ishaani got shocked seeing the 30 ml bottle and wondered how it happened. She got confused while Rishab shouted at her for her carelessness. Meanwhile, Rahil reached there and stabilised Ishaani. NV also showed up later and got shocked hearing what accusations were put on Ishaani. Rahil bashed Ishaani and NV stopped him by asking Ishaani if it was true that she made a mistake.

Ishaani told him that she was not sure and did not remember if she handed over the wrong injection. NV asked Ishaani to leave while Rishab questioned NV about letting Ishaani go despite being extremely careless. NV told him that he trusted Ishaani and soon left while Ishaani was surprised to see how NV blindly trusted her.

Rahil and Rishab got irritated while NV invited everyone for dinner that night at his home. Rahil got more furious after he heard it and asked him if he wanted to celebrate Sid's condition because of his wife. He said that he would not come anywhere his wife is present. NV said that he did not invite them but ordered them to do so. Rahil was irked when fellow doctors asked him to follow NV’s instructions as he was the head. The episode ended here.

