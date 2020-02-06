Sanjivani 2 Written Update For February 6 | Ishaani Saves Sid's Life

Sanjivani 2 has become one of the most popular television shows of Star Plus which premiered on August 12, 2019. The first season of the show aired between 2002-2005 and was off-air for more than a decade before being revamped for a new season in 2019.

The new season of Sanjivani stars Surbhi Chandna, Namit Khanna, Mohnish Bahl and Gurdeep Kohli in the lead roles. The timing of the show has been shifted to 6:30 pm from Monday (February 3) and airs from Monday to Friday, on both Star Plus and Hotstar.

Sanjivani 2 written update - February 6, 2020

In today's episode, Ishaani panicked after seeing Sid's condition. His pulse kept dropping and Rahil and Rishab tried reviving him. NV urged Ishaani to do something but she remained unhindered. Rishab gave shock treatment to Sid but nothing worked and his pulse dropped completely and shocked everyone. Ishaani got shocked and immediately took the defibrillator and gave him the maximum shock. Sid regained his pulse and shouted Ishaani and then fell unconscious. NV thought that finally Ishaani succeeded in treating Sid and his hope won too.

NV asked Rahil about Sid's condition. He replied saying that everything was stable and NV then praised Ishaani. He later got a call and urged everyone that there was an emergency. NV got informed that a bridge collapsed and a lot of people needed immediate treatment. He asked his team to go there and help the injured. They responded saying that they were very less in number and needed to be in the hospital. NV said that they needed to do it and encouraged them to take care. He also asked Rishab to stay there and urged everyone to fill the ambulance with necessities.

NV went to Ishaani and encouraged her for saving Sid on time. He asked her to take care of Sanjivani in his absence, He then left with his team while Rishab and a few others stayed at the hospital. However, Ishaani contemplated about Sid when all of a sudden Sid got a psychic attack.

Rishab urged Ishaani to help him but Ishaani stood still. She took her tablets while Rishab tried injecting him but his body could not be controlled. He asked a nurse to call Rahil and Philo from the accident spot and inform them about Sid's condition. With Ishaani's help, Rishab managed to give him an injection, after which, Sid calmed down.

He urged Ishaani to assist him with Sid's surgery or else it might have caused dangerous for him. He forcefully dragged Ishaani while Rahil got a call from the hospital about Sid's psychic attack. NV urged him to rush to the hospital. Meanwhile, Rishab asked for Ishaani's assistance in it but she stood numb.

