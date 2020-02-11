'Sanjivani 2' Written Update February 11: Ishaani Asks NV For A Divorce

Sanjivani 2 has become one of the most popular television shows on Star Plus which premiered on August 12, 2019. The first season of the show aired between 2002-2005 and was off-air for more than a decade before being revamped for a new season in 2019.

The new season of Sanjivani stars Surbhi Chandna, Namit Khanna, Mohnish Bahl and Gurdeep Kohli in the lead roles. The timing of the show has been shifted to 6:30 pm from Monday (February 3) and airs from Monday to Friday, on both Star Plus and Hotstar.

Sanjivani 2 written update - February 11, 2020

In today's episode, Rahil accused Singh and NV of being biased towards Ishaani and demanded punishment for Ishaani because she had put Sid's life in danger. All the other doctors agreed to with him and demanded punishment for Ishaani. He said that they wanted justice for Sid.

Rishab too said that Ishaani should be punished for her mistakes while NV noticed something wrong with Rishab. He asked Rahil to listen to him but he ignored him. He then offered water to Rahil and said that he had said whatever he wanted to and that now it was his turn and asked them to listen to him. He turned to Rishab and said that there were three people in the OT during the time of operation. One was him, another one was Ishaani and the last one was Sid. He said that he himself said that it was he who instructed Ishaani to follow his instructions. He said that it meant that the fault could be of his too. Rishab started sweating while everyone looked shocked. NV asked him not to worry and asked him to calm down.

NV said that everyone was aware of Rishab's hatred for Sid and Ishaani and he did not want Ishaani to be in the hospital as she was his competitor. He then added that everyone was also aware that Ishaani was not the type of person who would put anyone's life in danger for her personal motives. Nurse Philo also agreed with him and NV asked Rahil that why did he not think that the mistake could have happened by Rishab too, while Rishab stood guilty. He asked the same to the other doctors too and said that he would definitely look into who was at fault as anyone could make a mistake.

Ishaani looked at NV with gratitude, as NV continued that the keys that he had given them were not from his personal aid but from the hospital's funds which literally meant theirs. Bebe too agreed that NV had planned the party long ago because he wanted to gift them the keys. Rahil apologized to NV while he asked him to let it go. He said that the dinner was ready on the terrace, while all of them left for dinner.

Ishaani held NV's hand and dragged him inside the room. She asked him why he was spoiling his image for her and said that she did not want to be there. NV tried making her understand but Ishaani said that he was a good soul and she did not deserve his affection. She asked him to let her go and demanded a divorce while NV stood shocked.

